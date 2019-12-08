Bo Nickal wasn't able to pull out a win in his first step into the world of grappling.

Nickal faced an immense challenge in Gordon Ryan, the consensus top grappler in competition today, and ultimately fell by way of submission (triangle armbar) in the main event of Third Coast Grappling 3.

The Hodge Trophy winner was able to find moderate success in the match, which took place under a modified rule set. Nickal scored two points on a takedown before his eventual submission defeat.

The match is the latest step in Nickal's ongoing transition into an eventual career in MMA.