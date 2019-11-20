It was announced Wednesday that several members of Penn State's latest championship squad will be honored at the White House on Friday, Nov. 22 by President Donald Trump.

All 10 of the 2019 NCAA champions were invited, per USA Wrestling, though Penn State's list of expected attendees does not include reigning heavyweight champion Anthony Cassar, likely because Penn State has a dual meet in Tempe, Arizona on Friday.

Per USA Wrestling, the members of the 2019 Nittany Lions team that will be in attendance are 157-pound champion Jason Nolf, 197-pound champion Bo Nickal, Mason Manville and former All-American Nick Nevills as well as Penn State Senior Associate Athletic Director for Finance and Business Operations Rick Kaluza.

Penn State's wrestling team is being honored as part of NCAA Champions Day and is one of a handful of teams across different varsity sports that will be in attendance.