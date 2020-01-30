Mark Hall has wrestled in plenty of big matches throughout his career at Penn State but in only one of those matches, he felt his body go numb — his first dual-meet appearance at Iowa a little over three years ago.

Since his debut, the senior has won a national title at 174 pounds as a freshman, and won Big Ten championships in each of the next two seasons at the same weight class. Hall is a three-time All-American, three-time NCAA finalist and his career record as a Nittany Lion is 104-5.

At this point in his career, Hall has seen it all and has overcome getting nervous before not only a dual meet, but some of the most important and pressured matches he has had to take part in.

No. 2 Penn State is only a few days away from its showdown against No. 1 Iowa, but Hall is certain that before he walks out onto the mat on Friday, the feeling in the lower half of his body will be present.

“True freshman year, my first match, I couldn’t feel my legs. From my hips down was just jello,” Hall said. “The last time I have been this sort of legit nervous was a pretty long time ago.”

According to teammate Nick Lee, the normal human sensation still exists outside of the sport and in a different environment of competition for Hall, but it hasn’t had an affect on his performance or career in years as a Nittany Lion.

“We were playing Mafia the other night and he got a little nervous when I started figuring out that he was the mafia but that’s about it,” Lee said.

Otherwise, Lee has no idea the last time nerves have been a problem for his teammate.

The Minnesota native has competed in over 100 matches since coming to Penn State, and has become a leader on this team over the years.

Part of how Hall leads by example is remaining calm and focused before every match, and taking that focus onto the mat.

Some athletes can struggle with controlling their nerves and staying focused before a game or match, but Hall has not experienced that problem since his freshman year.

“I think Mark has great poise and he believes in himself,” Cael Sanderson said. “He’s obviously a great wrestler and strong in pretty much every position which gives him a reason to remain calm.”

But that’s because he realized he has no other choice but to push the nerves to the side.

“More than anything he is just confident. He knows that he is going to have seven minutes to make things the way he wants them to be and that’s a part of his growth as a wrestler,” Sanderson said.

Even when Hall wasn’t the most prepared and ready to begin his career at Penn State, it was Sanderson’s early belief in Hall that led the talented wrestler to never allow nerves to get in the way of his greatness.

“We were facing Iowa at Iowa and we pulled his redshirt and he started out great and looked really good but you can tell he got really tired and a little overwhelmed by things,” Sanderson said. “It was a tough place for us to do that to him but it was the opportunity that if we were going to make a change it was going to be right there and then and he committed to it.”

Hall went on to win the national title that year, and what made that possible for the youthful wrestler is his comfort in the biggest matches, something that comes with maturity and years of competition.

“It just comes with experience and being focused,” Hall said. “Knowing what I want to get out of competition and myself is helpful and has put me in the position to feel more comfortable.”

This unexpected opportunity the then-true freshman took on at the time was a blessing and not only set up his rookie year as a Penn State wrestler to be a successful one but has made this No. 1 v No. 2 matchup on Friday, a little less nerve-racking.

“I probably get more nervous for many of Mark’s matches than he does,” Lee said. “He’s super consistent and I will pretty much expect the same Mark Hall no matter who he is wrestling.”