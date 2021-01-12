Nine Penn State wrestlers were named in Tuesday's InterMat NCAA rankings.

Four of the Nittany Lions' nine ranked wrestlers were named inside of the top five with two others finishing at No. 6.

Roman Bravo-Young was the No. 3 ranked 133-pound wrestler with 141-pound Nick Lee coming in at No.2.

Freshman Carter Staroccia was the fifth ranked 174-pound wrestler with his fellow underclassmen Aaron Brooks ranked No.2 in the 184-pound weight class.

Freshmen Joe Lee and Greg Kerkvliet were the two Nittany Lions to be ranked at No.6 for their respective weight classes.

The final three wrestlers to be ranked were Jarod Verkleeren, Brady Berge and Michael Beard. The trio were ranked No. 10, No. 11, and No. 13 respectively.

