Penn State's first and only in-season tournament of the season went the Nittany Lions' way on Sunday.

The Nittany Lions traveled to West Point to compete in the Black Knight Invitational, an eight-team tournament featuring Penn State, Michigan, Indiana, Central Michigan, Hofstra, Maryland, Bloomsburg and Army.

Cael Sanderson's squad sent 15 wrestlers to compete in nine different weight classes with no Penn State wrestler weighing in at heavyweight.

Anthony Cassar was originally slated to compete at the Bill Farrell International Tournament in New York on Saturday, but did not compete and the reigning NCAA heavyweight champion was also held out of competition on Sunday, leaving the Nittany Lions without a heavyweight.

Vincenzo Joseph also competed at the Farrell and thus didn't travel to West Point and Brady Berge and Shakur Rasheed also didn't go on Sunday as both are recovering from injury.

Earlier in the week, Sanderson said he wouldn't burn the redshirts of highly touted freshmen like Seth Nevills, Joe Lee, Michael Beard and Aaron Brooks and also said with much of the season still yet to happen, he wouldn't rush back Berge or Rasheed.

Action got underway at 125 where Penn State weighed in three wrestlers — Brody Teske, Brandon Meredith and Devin Schnupp — and saw Teske and Meredith each end on the podium.

Teske wasted no time as he recorded jumped out to a 14-1 lead thanks to four takedowns and a two and four point nearfall before ultimately recording the fall at the 6:10 mark against Army's Ryan Chauvin.

The win was Teske's first en route to a 3-1 record that capped off with a third place finish over Michigan's Jack Medley by 5-4 decision.

Meredith received a first round bye which set up a meeting between him and Central Michigan's No. 11 ranked Drew Hildebrandt which Meredith ultimately lost 8-0 before wrestling his way back to a fifth place finish culminating with a 22-5 tech fall over Chauvin.

At 133, returning All-American Roman Bravo-Young cruised to a first place finish thanks to a 3-0 record which included two major decisions and 21 takedowns over the three matches.

Penn State crowned another champion at 141 when two-time All-American Nick Lee went 4-0 with four bonus point wins including two falls, a tech fall and a major decision.

The Nittany Lions entered both Jarod Verkleeren and Luke Gardner at 149 and both made relatively easy work of their respective sides of the bracket before meeting in the 149-pound final.

Verkleeren eked out a 3-2 decision over Gardner and Sanderson said before the season that 149 was one of two weights where the starting spot was up for grabs.

Gardner started Penn State's first dual of the season but Verkleeren's win could put him in the mix to start going forward.

Two Nittany Lions also competed at 157, where both Paul Feite and Bo Pipher dropped their opening round bouts only for Pipher to wrestle back and finish fifth.

With Joseph out of commission due to competing at the Farrell, Penn State sent Konner Kraeszig in his place.

Kraeszig finished in third after recording an opening round 17-4 major decision before dropping a 7-3 decision in the semifinal bout to Army's No. 11 Cael McCormick.

Former NCAA champion Mark Hall went 3-0 en route to claiming the title at 174 pounds, recording two falls and a major decision over NCAA qualifier Jacob Covaciu to claim Penn State's fourth and final title of the day.

Penn State's last three wrestlers — Creighton Edsell at 184 pounds and Kyle Conel and Austin Hoopes at 197 — all fell short of winning titles, though Edsell and Hoopes reached the podium as the No. 3 ranked Conel was upset by Central Michigan's Aaron Bolo, who entered the day unranked.

The Nittany Lions finished the tournament in second place with 127.5 points, trailing only Army's 140 team points, though the Black Knights crowned three champs to Penn State's four.

Penn State is back in action on Friday when the Nittany Lions travel to Tempe, Arizona to take on the Sun Devils of Arizona State.