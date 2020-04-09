Former Penn State wrestler Frank Molinaro has now become the latest addition to Arizona State’s coaching staff, the team announced Thursday.

Molinaro will serve as an assistant under head coach Zeke Jones.

The former Olympian began his collegiate coaching career at Rutgers in 2011 and spent two seasons coaching for the Scarlet Knights.

In 2014, Molinaro decided to return home to his alma mater, where he went on to help lead Penn State to its sixth NCAA title in 2016 as an assistant coach under Cael Sanderson.

Molinaro was a four-time All-American and National Champion at 149 during his career at Penn State and managed to complete a perfect record of 33-0 in his final season.

He retired from competition at the end of March.

