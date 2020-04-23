Editor's Note: Each day of the month of April, the Daily Collegian Sports Staff will reveal one entry from the list of the 30 best Penn State sporting events in the last decade.

Two members of Penn State wrestling royalty got the sendoff athletes dream of as Penn State took its fourth straight National Championship in 2014.

Seniors Ed Ruth and David Taylor led the way as the Nittany Lions became just the third team in history to win four straight titles.

No. 2 seed Ruth got the action started for Penn State at 184, taking on No. 1 Jimmy Sheptock of Maryland. After taking control early with a 4-1 first period lead, Ruth did not let up on the way to a 7-2 decision win.

The win made Ruth Penn State’s first ever three-time NCAA Champion. He finished his career with a record of 136-3.

By the time Taylor’s match was set to take place, the Nittany Lions had already clinched the team title.

Ruth’s victory, as well as prior contributions from the likes of Nico Megaludis, then-freshman Zain Retherford as well as fellow All-Americans James English, Matt Brown and Morgan McIntosh sealed the deal. Penn State also got points from Jimmy Gulibon, Dylan Alton and Jon Gingrich, all of whom saw their seasons end in session three of the tournament.

But, not wanting to be upstaged by his teammate, Taylor had the honor of closing the show at 165.

The top seed at his weight, Taylor took on No. 2 Tyler Caldwell of Oklahoma State in the final. He scored a takedown early and built up his riding time in the opening period, setting the pace for the rest of the match.

Taylor earned a 6-0 decision victory to earn his second NCAA title. He finished his career with a 134-3 record, including a perfect 34-0 record in his senior year.

Taylor’s win to end the night put Penn State at 109.5 total points, above second-place Minnesota’s total of 104.0, Oklahoma State’s 96.5, Iowa’s 78.5 and Edinboro’s 62.0.

