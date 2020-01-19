Coming out of high school, Frank Molinaro didn't necessarily feel like he could stay in New Jersey and win a national title.

It was either wrestle collegiately at Rutgers and stay home, or go to a neighboring state and a fellow Big Ten foe in Penn State and contend for a national title routinely.

Molinaro, who won three New Jersey state high school titles at Southern Regional, opted for the latter which paid off as he became a four-time All-American and the 2012 NCAA champion at 149 pounds while donning a Penn State singlet.

That's not to say Rutgers' program didn't have its merits, just that it wasn't in the same place Penn State was in the late 2000's when Molinaro was looking at colleges.

"It [Rutgers] was a viable option, but it still hadn't grown to the next level. It wasn't really at that next tier if you were looking to jump in and win a national title or wrestle after college," Molinaro told the Daily Collegian. "They weren't yet established for that. They were definitely a viable option when I was coming out but not to the point where they're set up the way they are now."

There's a difference between being successful and being viable, though.

So that allowed Cael Sanderson and Penn State to capitalize on proximity and poach kids from the Garden State and entice them to become Nittany Lions.

In recent years, it's worked with Molinaro, two-time All-American Dan Vallimont, All-American Jimmy Lawson and reigning NCAA heavyweight champion Anthony Cassar, among others.

"You're talking about the East Coast and a lot of kids from New Jersey and we've had a lot of success with New Jersey wrestlers," Sanderson said. "[It's] one of the better states in the country, consistently."

Because of recent events, however, Sanderson may have a hard time getting kids from New Jersey routinely.

Last year, the Scarlet Knights crowned their first ever NCAA champions when former Penn Stater Nick Suriano won the 2019 NCAA title at 133 pounds and his teammate Anthony Ashnault followed that up with a title of his own at 149 pounds.

And just like that, Rutgers broke into that upper echelon where, if you're a New Jersey high school wrestler, the possibility for title contention in became a reality instead of some fancy buzzword that's always trying to be attained.

"It's huge. That's national exposure on ESPN — that's Rutgers University getting out there. It's also a huge stepping stone because it's no easy feat to have one [champ] and two have two just shows that if you're from New Jersey, you can go to Rutgers and win national titles and you can do it right in your backyard," Molinaro said.

It wasn't surprising to Sanderson that Suriano and Ashnault were national champions, especially considering Suriano spent time at the Lorenzo Wrestling Complex.

"Anthony Ashnault and [Nick] Suriano winning national titles was a big deal. I don't think anyone was incredibly surprised that those guys won national titles," Sanderson said. "They're both very, very good wrestlers."

What did surprise Sanderson though was that Suriano and Asnhault were Rutgers' first ever national champions, given the success the Scarlet Knights have done in years past.

"Coach [Scott] Goodale's done a really great job building the program and gotten them to this point. I'm not surprised by it, they've got a great program," Sanderson said. "But I think for me, and for most people, they'd be surprised that those were Rutgers' first national champions just because they've had a lot of great wrestlers over the years."

In just a short time, Rutgers went from being some semblance of an afterthought, to a bona fide program, and that has a lot to do with Goodale and his branding of the program.

"Coach Goodale takes more of the manager's model where he's very good at branding the program, dual meet attendance, recruitment, public image — all that type of stuff," Molinaro said.

The relationships Goodale's cultivated, coupled with his background as a former high school coach in New Jersey, has also helped endear him and his program to potential recruits.

It's what Bergen Catholic coach Dave Bell, who's sent wrestlers — including Suriano and commit Robert Howard — to both programs, feels has helped propel Rutgers.

"When he took it over, he didn't have scholarships, it didn't have the prominence and he wasn't stepping into an already established program to the point of being able to compete on a national level," Bell told the Collegian. "Coach Goodale helped build the culture and excitement around the program and he stepped into that position and did a tremendous job of keeping kids in state."

Regardless of if Goodale keeps kids in state or not, the damage is done.

There's now a legitimate option for kids in New Jersey to stay home and be a champion, signaling a change in both perception and opportunity which Molinaro didn't have.

"It really gave them credibility and it really fast-tracked where they were talking about going and their direction and the new level," Molinaro said.

Despite the Scarlet Knights' new found success though, Sanderson always respected Goodale and the Scarlet Knights and doesn't take them lightly.

"The program's always been good — it's a strong program, in a strong location and with good support," Sanderson said. "Every time we wrestle Rutgers, it seems like it's a sold out crowd and it's a very intense environment. We'll have some fun matches in the future."