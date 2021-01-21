After having its first match of the season postponed last week, Cael Sanderson's squad will now have to wait even longer to take the mat.

It was announced Thursday evening that Penn State's match against Michigan State, slated to be both the home and season opener, has been postponed and will look to be rescheduled.

The decision was mutually agreed upon by both universities out of caution for the health and safety of everyone involved.

Penn State is the only team in the conference that has yet to compete in a match this season.

MORE SPORTS COVERAGE