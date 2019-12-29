Ed Ruth looks at crowd

Penn State's #2 ranked Ed Ruth looks into the crowd before his last match as a Nittany Lion Sunday afternoon. Ruth pinned Dustin Conti of Clarion.

 Natalie Leonard

On Saturday, former three-time NCAA champion Ed Ruth took to Twitter to show his support and help raise money for the mother of one of his former Penn State teammates — Jimmy Lawson.

Lawson went 58-20 during his Penn State career and was a two-time NCAA qualifier and took home an All-American nod with a sixth-place finish in 2015.

Ruth tweeted out the link to a GoFundMe for Lawson's mother encouraging people to donate whatever they can.

Per the GoFundMe, Lawson's mother is battling Stage 2 breast cancer and the money raised will be used to help defray the costs of chemotherapy treatments as well as other expenses.

A link to the GoFundMe can be found here.

