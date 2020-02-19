With the mats rolled out inside the Bryce Jordan Center, Nick Lee shined.

The junior knocked off the top-ranked wrestler at 141, Ohio State's Luke Pletcher, by 8-4 decision. His win helped the Nittany Lions defeat the Buckeyes in the BJC dual by a score of 20-16.

Lee is now 17-0 this season, and he moved into the top spot at his weight class in InterMat's rankings.

