With the mats rolled out inside the Bryce Jordan Center, Nick Lee shined.
The junior knocked off the top-ranked wrestler at 141, Ohio State's Luke Pletcher, by 8-4 decision. His win helped the Nittany Lions defeat the Buckeyes in the BJC dual by a score of 20-16.
Lee is now 17-0 this season, and he moved into the top spot at his weight class in InterMat's rankings.
It's as if Nick Lee's meteoric rise this season was seemingly inevitable.