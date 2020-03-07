PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Penn State's quest for a seventh Big Ten title began roughly 230 miles from the friendly confines of Rec Hall and got an early boost from an unlikely source.

Freshman Brandon Meredith got the action started in Session 1 for the Nittany Lions at the Rutgers Athletic Center in one of the day's first bouts at 125 pounds.

Meredith entered the tournament as the No. 14 seed but quickly put the RAC on notice and elicited a hearty cheer from the Penn State faithful who made the trek when he knocked off No. 3 seed Patrick McKee of Minnesota by 3-2 decision.

The win came thanks to an early takedown just 14 seconds in and a riding time point which sent Meredith to the quarterfinals against Northwestern's Michael DeAugustino.

Meredith was unable to avenge a 7-3 dual loss to DeAugustino and continue his surprising run, ultimately falling into consolation action at the Big Ten Tournament after dropping an 8-2 decision to DeAugustino.

Roman Bravo-Young got Penn State's first of five first-round byes at 133 pounds and advanced straight to the quarterfinals where he got in some tight scrambles with Rutgers' No. 7 seed Sammy Alvarez but ultimately came out on top by 5-2 decision.

His win sets up a semifinal rematch with Iowa's Austin DeSanto in Session 2 on Saturday night.

Nick Lee also got a first-round bye as the top seed at 141 pounds and continued his dominant season securing an armbar to get the pin in just 37 seconds over Purdue's No. 8 Parker Filius, setting Lee up for a semifinal rematch with Nebraska's Chad Red.

Jarod Verkleeren made his postseason debut as the second of five postseason newcomers for the Nittany Lions and dropped a 6-3 decision to fall into consolation action where he received a first-round bye.

At 157, Bo Pipher also dropped his first ever Big Ten tournament match as well, losing a close and hard-fought 5-3 decision to Michigan's No. 4 seeded Will Lewan.

Pipher's season then came to an end in consolation action where he lost by an 18-1 tech fall to Wisconsin's Garrett Model.

The Nittany Lions then got three more first-round byes at 165 pounds, 174 pounds and 184 pounds, respectively.

No. 1 Vincenzo Joseph dominated No. 9 Drew Hughes of Michigan State by 16-5 major decision, staying undefeated on the season and sending Joseph to the semis where he'll face off against longtime foe Isaiah White of Nebraska.

Mark Hall continued Penn State's quarterfinal success at 174 pounds where the No. 2 seed Hall shut out Illinois' Joey Gunther by 16-0 tech fall at the 4:12 mark to

Top-seeded Aaron Brooks continued his dominant freshman campaign as he picked up his first career postseason win, a 15-4 major decision over Minnesota's No. 8 Owen Webster at 184 pounds, setting up a semifinal rematch with Nebraska's Taylor Venz.

After injury defaulting out of last year's Big Ten tournament and starting much of this year on the sidelines, No. 6 seed Shakur Rasheed looked like his old self in his first round match and was aggressive against Illinois' Matt Wroblewski.

Rasheed went to his signature crossface cradle and pinned Wroblewski in 53 seconds, setting up a quarterfinal match with Iowa's Jacob Warner, where he emerged victorious by 3-1 decision thanks to a takedown with 25 seconds left. He'll face Nebraska's Eric Schultz in the semifinals.

Heavyweight Seth Nevills' opening round match was cut short when he injury defaulted and fell into consolation action where he also received a first round bye.