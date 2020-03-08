PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Penn State coach Cael Sanderson made a bold decision right before his team's dual with Lehigh — he was going to pull the redshirt of prized freshman Aaron Brooks.

As a result, Brooks joined Nick Lee and Mark Hall as the latest Penn State wrestler to excel after getting their redshirt pulled and the freshman Brooks proved it was the right decision on Sunday.

Brooks won the 184-pound Big Ten title, beating Michigan State's Cameron Caffey by 3-2 decision, and made history in the process.

The win pushed Brooks' season record to 14-1 and solidified that he'll be a major player on the 184-pound stage for years to come.

But more importantly, the win makes Brooks the first true freshman in Nittany Lion history to capture a Big Ten title and will look to join teammates Vincenzo Joseph and Mark Hall as only the third Penn State freshman to win an NCAA title.