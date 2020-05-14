At one point in program history, former Penn State wrestler Andy Matter was one of a kind.

He didn’t just leave behind a historic legacy by being Penn State’s first two-time national champion in 1972 — he showed a glimpse of what was possible for the first time.

He was of the first Nittany Lions to establish hope for the program’s success at the national level, and ever since his accomplishments and the many others who followed him, the program has learned to recognize what it means to see wrestler after wrestler complete similar careers in the blue and white singlet.

In the last 23 years, Penn State has produced three two-time national champions — Kerry McCoy, Quentin Wright and David Taylor, and four three-time national champions — Ed Ruth, Zain Retherford, Bo Nickal and Jason Nolf, all of whom won their four titles within the last eight years.

Regardless of how recent history has played out for Penn State in terms of producing multi-national champions, from 1972 to 1992, this type of success was unheard of.

“A lot of things were happening during those 20 years and let me tell you it was tough,” Matter said.

Redshirting and competing against more experienced wrestlers are just two advantages modern-day Penn Staters have and something that was unheard of earlier in the program.

Zain Retherford, Penn State’s second ever three-time national champion in 2018 had the opportunity to experience both.

“Even though I was just wrestling in high school a few months before my first title, I was ready to take on guys who had won multiple national titles,” Retherford said. “And then getting the chance to redshirt the following year allowed me to increase my experience even more.”

However, Matter explained that during his time at Penn State these were just a few of the disadvantages to being a wrestler.

“The wrestling program that I went through was a different story compared to the one there is now,” Matter added “The administration never really got behind athletics except for football.

“They used to treat us like stepchildren, along with many other athletic programs. There was no such thing as a redshirt season nor could I wrestle varsity my freshman year.”

In 1976, Penn State dropped out of the Eastern Intercollegiate Wrestling Association and joined the Eastern Western League which was considered a weaker tournament at the time, according to Matter.

And as he became an assistant coach for Penn State in the late 1970s, he recalls that trying to put together a solid program was difficult enough, nevermind trying to build multiple national champions.

“I did all the recruiting from 1975-1979, but there wasn’t any list of who was tough in the nation,” Matter said. “There weren't all these tournaments where you can go during the summer or Christmas and get a feel for what talent was out there, and so recruitment pretty much had to be done locally which was a very unfortunate way to build a roster.”

In 1978, Rich Lorenzo took over as head coach and that’s when Matter began to notice the program had a brighter future and the next decade was in good hands.

Except, Penn State failed to produce a single multiple-time national champion throughout the 1980s.

In fact, during Lorenzo's 14 year tenure from 1978-92, the Nittany Lions saw just five wrestlers climb atop the podium.

In Matter’s eyes the primary reason as to why Penn State didn't see another two-time national champion until Jeff Prescott in 1992 had to do with the fact that the Nittany Lions weren’t a part of a premier wrestling league.

And so in 1990, as Lorenzo was nearing the end of his time as head coach, Penn State made the transition to the Big Ten.

“The Big Ten had a lot of pluses and minuses, but overall the competition at that national level changed because of it,” Matter said.

He described the competition to be a mixture of each collegiate level of wrestling. With a total of about 450 programs that competed in the national championship, athletes from Division I, II and III teams were all included.

However, now only Division I athletes compete at the national level, which according to Matter has played a major role in the difference in success in multinational champions.

In just the five years following Prescott, and seven after joining the Big Ten, Penn State began its nearly and current two-decade long run at crowning multiple NCAA titles.

In 1997, Kerry McCoy claimed his second NCAA title and became the first and only heavyweight to ever win multiple titles.

It was at this point Penn State began to piece together a dominant program — but it would take roughly another 15 years and the addition of a new coach for the next two-time national champion to roll around.

When he was introduced in April of 2009, Cael Sanderson had left his alma mater, Iowa State, to take over a potentially up-and-coming program in Penn State — and he had success almost instantly.

It was Sanderson who served as the driving force behind the future of Penn State, which has churned out seven multiple time NCAA champs since 2013, according to Matter.

“Penn State was a diamond in the rough, and when Sanderson came the bar was raised to expect that Penn State was going to be right there in the mix of the top four teams each year and produce these kinds of champions,” Matter said.

Sanderson lived up to those expectations and then some.

Sanderson navigated Wright and Taylor to become two-time national champions in 2013 and 2014, as well as all of Penn State’s three-time national champions in 2014, 2018 and 2019, including Retherford.

Retherford drew inspiration from his coach, widely considered the best college wrestler of all-time, as he looked to build his own legacy in a blue and white singlet.

“Cael had set the bar pretty high coming into Penn State with four titles and having gone undefeated in his career,” Retherford said. “This was all a goal of mine my true freshman year, not because he did it but because it’s the best you can do.”

Retherford feels the mental challenge of competing at a championship level year after year is the toughest part.

“From experience, the first one is the easiest one to win,” Retherford said. “Because you’re hungry and focused on achieving a goal that you have never done before. But after the first, more distractions come into play and it becomes about testing your willpower and whether or not you are going to let what the media says about you, or the pressure from your family, control your championships.”

Retherford explained that the way he approached each season shaped his preparation for becoming a three-time national champ, and it’s a process he believes any young Penn State wrestler should follow when looking to reach the same goals.

“My first year, I had to believe I could do it so I wrote down in my journal pretty much every day ‘Zain Retherford 2016 National Champion at 149 lbs,' real specific and trusted my coaches that I was ready to go,” Retherford said. “My second title was all about gaining confidence, making sure I grew in the sport.

“Preparing for my last championship was much different,” Retherford said. “I was representing Penn State one last time and when I got my hand raised, I felt at peace with staying true to hard work and earning all my accomplishments.”

Both Matter and Retherford seemed to agree that it won’t be unlikely for the future of Penn State wrestling to continue generating multiple-time national champions, especially with the program that has been established over recent years.

"Penn State will always be a perennial powerhouse going forward and I don’t see an end in sight for these guys today in continuing what has been done throughout history in terms of championships,” Matter said.

But Retherford feels for the trend to continue and for Penn State to meet its next one of a kind mark in program history, a four-time national champion, some factors will have to be determined.

“Sometimes you see a national champ return the next year as if they took a season off,” Retherford said. “A multinational champion and the next wrestler to become one will understand it’s about realizing the next title is the next challenge, making it your own and not taking it for granted.”