Editor's Note: Each day of the month of April, the Daily Collegian Sports Staff will reveal one entry from the list of the 30 best Penn State sporting events in the last decade.

It’s hard to find a moment more iconic throughout all of Penn State wrestling’s storied history than Bo Nickal’s pin of Myles Martin.

From the stakes, to the result, to the celebration, to the interview on the mat, Nickal did more than just win the Nittany Lions their seventh NCAA title in the last eight years; he launched himself into superstardom.

Nickal and Ohio State’s Martin, the No. 1 and No. 2 seeds at 184 respectively, met in the final title bout of the 2018 NCAA Tournament. By the 2:29 mark of the opening period, Martin was flat on his back.

Nickal won his second straight NCAA title while also beating out the Buckeyes for the team title with the pin.

Exclamation point❗️Bo Nickal pins Ohio State's Myles Martin to secure the team title for Penn State! #NCAAwrestling pic.twitter.com/aHvq40QItP — NCAA Wrestling (@ncaawrestling) March 18, 2018

What followed was a speech that is likely to live on in Penn State history for quite some time.

“I train every day so I can come out here and be an NCAA champion and we can win team titles at Penn State,” Nickal told ESPN on the event’s broadcast. “That’s what we do.”

The emphatic finish closed out a day in which the Nittany Lions went 4-1 in finals matches. Zain Retherford, Jason Nolf and Vincenzo Joseph all earned individual titles, while Mark Hall finished the season as the national runner-up after his meeting with Zahid Valencia of Arizona State.

Penn State finished with 141.5 points, beating out second-place Ohio State (134.5), third-place Iowa (97.0) and Michigan and North Carolina State (T-80.0).

