The moment Cael Sanderson randomly assigned three-time NCAA Champion Bo Nickal and NCAA Champion Anthony Cassar to room together freshman year, Nickal knew Cassar was going to make history.

But, according to Nickal, the challenge lied in getting the Penn State program to see that too.

After redshirting his freshman season and experiencing a shoulder injury that cost him the following two seasons, Cassar’s role within Sanderson’s team was questionable.

“Nobody knows what he went through behind the scenes, I’m telling you this dude didn’t mess up one diet or miss one rehab session when he was hurt,” Nickal told The Daily Collegian. “People didn’t know why he would win, they don’t know the times he ate chicken with no salt, made vegetable juices for an hour in the kitchen or how he has taken 60 different pills for his supplements.

“They just saw him get his hand raised at the end of the match.”

That being said, after years of competing together, living together and forming a bond beyond the spotlight, Nickal — and now Penn State coaches, fans and teammates — knows what Cassar is capable of despite the adversity he's faced.

The time has come where competing in a blue and white singlet is history for Cassar, and the path of preparing for competition at the international level is here.

But it would be silly to think the Olympic chapter of Cassar’s career would happen the way he imagined or at the time he anticipated.

Whether it was becoming Montgomery's first-ever state champion in 2014, becoming the heavyweight national champion in 2019 or racking up a legendary career under Sanderson, none of Cassar's success has been according to plan.

But that's what makes the Rocky Hill, New Jersey, native's story so intriguing.

However, Cassar’s career hasn’t failed to live up to his commitment, even when the wrestler was 80 pounds lighter and the sport had yet to make an impact on his life.

After accepting the difficult path which his career has taken, the New Jersey native isn’t allowing the thought of another delay in his career to affect his next goal of becoming an Olympic champion.

“Anytime I pursue something I have a clear picture of how I want it to happen and ultimately when I do achieve it, there isn’t much difference between that image in my mind and what actually happens,” Cassar told the Collegian. “If it takes another year for me to keep that image of representing my country to the best of my ability, then I can say things are actually working out for me this time.”

After experiencing two shoulder injuries throughout his career, with the second one ending his final season early, undergoing surgery was his plan for this spring — throwing him out of the Olympic trials in April 2020.

But with the trials no longer taking place in April and the postponement of the Olympics to 2021, the possibility of Cassar having to face the longest setback of his career yet will no longer be a worry.

After watching Cassar’s Penn State career unfold and seeing just how many times Cassar's had to put his goals on hold, this most recent news comes as the biggest sigh of relief for Nickal.

“When I was competing, he was the one guy who always had injuries to deal with and I just remember being like, ‘Dang, I just want everyone to see this dude is the best, he’s going to be a champ,’” Nickal said.

Behind closed doors, Nickal always has been and still is one of Cassar's biggest supporters.

But he wasn’t the only one who could say ‘I told you so,’ when it came to Cassar’s resilience.

Mark Eberstein, Cassar’s high school assistant coach at Montgomery, was the one who watched the spark light for the young wrestler’s love for the sport.

He knows that what Cassar overcame in his high school career is nothing compared to what he’ll overcome with the Olympics.

“Let’s just say, if we were to wrestle now, he would hurt me for good and I certainly never had Olympic aspirations like him, but during his high school days, there would be bloody noses and we would beat each other up when working out and not everybody wanted to come back the next day,” Eberstein said. “But Anthony, he loved it. He was our hardest worker and our shining star.”

Eberstein’s confidence in the rest of Cassar’s career comes from training with him, who persevered as a junior in high school at 170 pounds and was the ‘bright spot in the room,’ of a .500 wrestling team.

“The full circle of him being hurt and getting back into wrestling shapes a really tough process and not everyone gets to compete for an Olympic spot, but Anthony needs to just keep carrying water and chopping wood and he will be just fine,” Eberstein said.

It’s evident that this perseverance hasn’t come without a reward for Cassar, and some may even forget he came to Penn State as an unranked recruit.

But when looking back on the completion of his historic Penn State career, along with Eberstein, his high school head coach Kurt Franey knows the Olympics being postponed is a blessing.

“If there’s a silver lining for him with this whole situation it’s the Olympics being postponed,” Franey said. "He’s wrestled since he was little, he liked it and took it seriously, but it wasn’t life and death for him and so Anthony always knows that in his mind there is a greater plan.”

Whether it’s Franey, Eberstein or Sanderson, all of which have helped navigate the young wrestler to success, they recognized that Cassar reaching his full potential isn’t going to stop at the possibility of becoming an Olympic gold medalist.

In fact, once his time searching for success as a wrestler comes to an end, Cassar plans on transitioning over to MMA after 2021, a plan he and Nickal have had for years.

“Bo and I’s plan with MMA has coincided over the years and we realized that MMA is kind of wrestling on steroids and everything we enjoy about wrestling but more,” Cassar said. “It’s more styles and more fame and it’s the next challenge for us to pursue.”

With that being said, whether it’s on a mat or in a cage, Cassar is determined to let neither past nor future complications define his capabilities.

But with the future of Cassar’s career still unpredictable, Franey feels it won’t be the outcome of either the Olympics or MMA that represent Cassar as a wrestler or his career as a whole.

Instead, he believes the legacy of Cassar is truly about how he refuses to ever let complications get the best of his success.

“I don’t think adults think about learning things from kids, but I’m not sure that I always believed through hard work you can achieve anything and I always thought maybe talent limits you at some point,” Franey said. “But Anthony has taught me if you really put your mind to it, that people can do anything and that’s what makes him a hero… When I have minor setbacks in my life I think, ‘This is nothing compared to what this kid went through and what he still overcomes today.’

“He has taught myself and the entire Montgomery community to keep a positive attitude about everything. He’s a hero at this point to a lot of people.”