PISCATAWAY, N.J. — Despite the fact that Penn State's wrestling program has existed for over a century, there's still history to be made.

And on Sunday afternoon about 250 miles away from the friendly confines of Rec Hall, freshman Aaron Brooks managed to carve out his own niche and own page in the Penn State wrestling history book.

All season, Brooks had been filling that page with various moments from his season.

He burst onto the scene when his coach, Cael Sanderson, opted to pull the 184-pounder's redshirt before the Lehigh dual.

"We obviously thought he was a guy that could score a lot of points and be in a position to reach a goal so I don’t think there was any question he was ready," Sanderson said.

Think of that as the first clause or first sentence on the page.

It was merely a window into the future but the full contents of the page and how it would be punctuated were far from sure things and were yet to be determined.

That was, until Sunday.

Brooks took on Michigan State's Cameron Caffey in the 184-pound final at the Big Ten Tournament and took it by a 3-2 decision, becoming the first ever true freshman in program history to win a Big Ten title.

The content of the page and the message that would become apparent as the reader kept looking at the page immediately came into focus at that point — Aaron Brooks had arrived.

"This is really rewarding. It’s the next big level and I’m a freshman in college so it lets me know I’m here," Brooks said. "It lets people know I’m here, too."

Prior to Sunday, the page was filled with highlights like going into the ever-hostile Carver-Hawkeye Arena

and beating a ranked wrestler for his first career ranked win or following that up with another ranked win a few weeks later at the Bryce Jordan Center.

Brooks kept writing his story, and, like any good story, there needed to be a conflict that the protagonist endures and overcomes to make things exciting.

In this case, it came in the form of Nebraska's Taylor Venz.

Venz beat Brooks 9-5 in a home match for Venz, but then in the semifinals of the Big Ten Tournament, Brooks turned around and pinned Venz in four minutes.

Just like that, the protagonist overcame the obstacle and achieved the ever satisfying moment every reader or fan or even the main character is looking for.

"It felt great. It was fun. It was fun. It was just an electric feeling," Brooks said. "I was pretty hyped after it, too."

Brooks' teammate Mark Hall wrote a similar history-making story his freshman year as well.

Hall and teammate Vincenzo Joseph became the only two freshmen in Penn State history to win national titles, but Hall is already impressed by and even envious of the youngster Brooks.

"Anytime I watch him wrestle, it confirms it. He's an animal. Wrestling in this type of atmosphere, he's just lights out. That guy from Michigan State is a very good opponent so [for Brooks to] keep going to his attacks over and over and over and being relentless, that's amazing that he's able to do stuff like that," Hall said. "I wish that I had that type of mentality."

The foreshadowing isn't much different than what happened to Hall, except for one thing.

Ask Hall and he'll tell you — Brooks is better than he was as a freshman.

"I remember when I was a freshman there were people saying the same things about me that I'm saying about him now. That alone is special. I've had a pretty good career and I'm definitely not comparing him to myself because I think he's better than I was my freshman year," Hall said. "He's gonna be the man and he's gonna continue to be the man for years to come."

Sanderson agrees and knows that when the book reaches its climax — the NCAA Tournament in Minneapolis in two weeks — Brooks will be ready.

"He’s a calm kid and he has a big-picture perspective which is helpful," Sanderson said. "He's a competitor and that’s what we’ve seen, the bigger the match, the better he wrestles."

If that holds true, then that could mean trouble for Brooks' future opponents, as he's not just going to roll over and become content or complacent.

"You’ve just got to be tough. Everybody here’s tough. The Big Ten is the toughest conference. You’ve got to break guys’ will, because they’ll keep coming," Brooks said. "Everybody wants to be a Big Ten champion. Certain things like this, you’ve got to take them."

And as exhilarating and exciting as Brooks' story may be, and for as much as people want to keep reading and turning the page, it'd be best if that was left to the fans.

His opponents might not like how the chapter ends or what happens in the sequel.

"Every time I go out there, coaches tell us make sure they don’t want to wrestle you again. So when I'm wrestling you, I want to make it so the next time we wrestle, you don’t want to be out there," Brooks said. "That’s the main goal."