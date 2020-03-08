The 2020 Olympic Team Trials were already slated to be a star-studded affair featuring a who's who of current and former Penn State wrestlers.

On Sunday, one big name got added to that list.

Former three-time NCAA champion and four-time All-American Jason Nolf punched his ticket to the Bryce Jordan Center thanks to winning the 74 kg title at the Pan-American Olympic Qualifier in Ottawa, Canada.

The fan favorite at 157 pounds for Penn State will join the likes of Jordan Burroughs, Isaiah Martinez, Logan Massa, Evan Wick, Mekhi Lewis and others at 74 kg as he vies to represent Team USA at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo.

The Olympic Trials will be held April 4-5 at the Bryce Jordan Center.