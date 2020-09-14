It's not lost on Mark Hall that his decision to move on from Penn State wrestling and its freestyle club, the Nittany Lion Wrestling Club, was a big one.

Back in June, Hall announced he'd be continuing his freestyle career at the Pennsylvania Regional Training Center out in Philadelphia in 2021.

Hall's decision wasn't born out of any hard feelings toward his former program. It was instead more about the opportunity.

"It was about [Penn RTC] coach [Brandon] Slay — there's a lot of opportunities. It wasn't so much me wanting to get out of Penn State — I love this place, obviously. I love living in State College and I love all my teammates. It was more me wanting to be in Philadelphia," Hall told The Daily Collegian.

Hall benefited from the training partners during his time in Penn State's room, both with the collegiate team and with the NLWC. He said he saw how helpful it was to have World and Olympic caliber wrestlers in the same room.

Now, he'll get the opportunity to serve in a similar capacity for two different programs — Penn and Drexel — and try to help elevate those programs and lay the foundation for them to be successful.

"It's not like I'm heading to another Big Ten school where wrestling is a powerhouse. I'm heading to Penn and Drexel where wrestling hasn't necessarily been a title contender year after year," Hall said. "But at the same time, I want that training environment where every day I'm going to train with guys who want to win NCAA titles and want to train with guys who are title contenders."

Hall made history early on in his Nittany Lion tenure, joining teammate Vincenzo Joseph as the only two freshmen in Penn State history to capture NCAA titles.

He also won three Big Ten titles in a Penn State singlet and his 113 win ranks 22nd all-time in program history.

But it's Hall's accomplishments off the mat and the way he carries himself that Penn assistant coach and former Penn State wrestler Bryan Pearsall feels will have the biggest benefit.

"Mark is obviously an incredible wrestler, but what really makes him such a good fit for what we're doing down here is his character and the type of person that he is," Pearsall said. "He's someone who does the right things and he's a great role model."

That responsibility to his new program is one which Hall takes seriously as well.

Neither Penn nor Drexel has posted a winning season since the 2017-18 season and Drexel is a program with just two All-Americans in its history.

"When we bring in an RTC athlete, we're always thinking about how they can impact the college team," Pearsall said. "They can directly take some of these college guys under their wing and develop them along the way, so having [Hall] be that role model for our Penn wrestlers is a huge benefit."

And while Hall is keenly aware of the opportunity he has, there's a degree of reciprocity to him becoming a training partner as well.

"When I'm helping the team, I'm hoping I'm being a good teammate to them as well,” Hall said. “A big thing I always loved and have always shaped my mindset around was my coach in high school — he always told me his goal was to get me better than he was. And so with that mindset, I'll be able to help these guys and then help myself."

Former two-time All-American for Penn State Dan Vallimont is currently a resident athlete with the Penn RTC and was one of the earliest members.

He said Penn RTC coach and Olympic champion Brandon Slay, plus the additions of Hall, Olympic gold medalist Jordan Burroughs and All-Americans David McFadden, Ethan Lizak, and Joey McKenna could help propel the Penn RTC to the next level.

"It's kind of the next generation of guys coming up through, and they already have a ton of proven success at the college level and international level," Vallimont said. "So it is really exciting and it does feel like it's that next step. I wouldn't say we've proven ourselves on the level of the NLWC or Iowa, but we're moving in that direction."

Vallimont, now in his 30s, is one of the oldest members of the Penn RTC and says having younger wrestlers like Hall, McFadden, Burroughs and others help keep him motivated.

"It's good to have some people with that energy and excitement to help push me a little bit too, because sometimes it's difficult,” Vallimont said. “I'm the guy who's almost 10 years older than everybody so it's tough to just stay self-motivated, and they definitely bring a new kind of life to the RTC."

What Vallimont describes as "life," Hall describes as vision — and his vision for the RTC is one in which they're perennially putting athletes on World and Olympic teams.

"It's awesome. Our PRTC recruiting class has been in the works for a while," Hall said. "That was a really special part about it — not only me seeing the PRTC and its vision but also having teammates and other guys who also had that same vision."

Though Hall has visions of what the Penn RTC can be for him and others, he said he's simply embracing one of his longtime coach Cael Sanderson's keys to success — gratitude.

After having his senior season and a chance at a second NCAA title cut short, Hall isn't taking the chance to wrestle and compete every day for granted.

It's this attitude that Hall views as the natural path to being successful

"For me, it's just about being able to wrestle everyday especially after not being able to wrestle for a while," Hall said. "I just think putting my effort into being thankful that I can wrestle every day has been working for me and I feel like when I do that, I'm able to be in a position to make teams and win championships."

