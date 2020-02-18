On Saturday, Nick Lee proved to the wrestling world that he is the guy to beat at 141 pounds.

Lee knocked off No. 1 ranked Luke Pletcher by 8-4 decision when Ohio State came to the Bryce Jordan Center this past weekend, jumping Pletcher in the national rankings and claiming the top spot.

For his win, Lee was announced as co-Big Ten Wrestler of the week along with Maryland's Jaron Smith.

This is Lee's second straight week taking home the award and the second Big Ten weekly honor of the season for Penn State.

Lee is currently 17-0 on the season with four ranked wins and 15 bonus point wins.