After taking down longtime rival Alex Marinelli for the first time in his career at Iowa on Friday night, No. 1 Vincenzo Joseph came into Sunday’s match with all the momentum in the world.

When Joseph pinned Maryland’s Kyle Cochran four minutes into the match, it was clear that the 165-pounder would not be slowing down anytime soon.

Penn State secured a 40-3 victory over Maryland to bounce back from its loss to No. 1 Iowa.

Setting the tone for the Nittany Lions was redshirt freshman Brandon Meredith, who came out with an aggressive yet focused wrestling style in the first match of the day.

The 125-pound Meredith went toe-to-toe with Maryland’s Brandon Cray in a tightly-contested exchange but ultimately fell to the visiting Terrapin in an 8-7 decision.

Penn State wasted little time in making up for the loss, with No. 3 Roman Bravo-Young grinding out a dominant victory over his King Sandoval. The win came as a technical fall, racking up five team points to put the home team on top.

The Nittany Lions’ next victory was no surprise. 141-pounder Nick Lee, continuing to produce in his sensational junior season, took down Maryland’s Hunter Baxter in a 16-0 technical fall.

The team showed no signs of slowing down, as its next victory came at the hands of 149-pound Jarod Verkleeren. The sophomore from Greensburg, Pennsylvania defeated Ryan Garlitz by a major decision to pile four more team points onto Penn State’s total.

At 157, Bo Pipher battled it out with Maryland’s Jahi Jones in a close contest. The match resulted in a 2-0 decision, with Pipher snapping a cold streak through which he hadn’t seen a victory in over a month.

The atmosphere at Rec Hall was absolutely electric when No. 1 Vincenzo Joseph came next for the Nittany Lions, who earned the first pin of the day against Maryland’s Kyle Cochran at 165 pounds.

But one pin was not enough for Penn State.

At 174, No. 1 Mark Hall pinned Phillip Spadafora just 51 seconds into the match, continuing to build on the Nittany Lions’ momentum and putting his team up 29-3 on the day.

Next up for Penn State was redshirt freshman Creighton Edsell, who duked it out with Maryland’s Kyle Jasenski at 184 pounds before ultimately taking the match via a 5-2 decision.

Austin Hoopes did his part against Niko Cappello at 197, winning in a 3-2 decision before letting the heavyweights take the mat.

Finally, freshman Seth Nevills bounced back from a heartbreaking loss at Iowa with a resounding victory over Maryland’s Parker Robinson. The 21-6 technical fall sealed the win for Penn State and completed its 40-3 rout over the visiting Terrapins.