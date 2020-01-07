After arriving at Penn State with a lot of excitement, former All-American Kyle Conel's time in a blue and white singlet appears to be over.

Cael Sanderson confirmed on Tuesday that Conel, who had been Penn State's starter at 197 pounds this season, is done for the year after suffering a shoulder injury.

The Ashtabula, Ohio, native has surgery scheduled for this week, Sanderson said.

Conel came to Penn State from Kent State, where he finished third in the country in 2017 after entering the tournament unseeded to take home an All-American nod.

Sanderson also announced that All-American Shakur Rasheed, who finished seventh at 197 pounds in 2018 has been cleared and will replace Conel in the starting lineup going forward.

Rasheed has yet to suit up this year for Penn State but went 20-2 and qualified for the NCAA Tournament a season ago.