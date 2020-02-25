Penn State closed out its regular season with a commanding 40-3 win over American University, and while the match didn't have many ramifications in Penn State's team standings, it did impact individual rankings.

The big winner of the Nittany Lions' rout of the Eagles was Jarod Verkleeren at 149 pounds who entered the match ranked No. 17 and took on then-No. 8 Kizhan Clarke in the afternoon's only ranked bout.

It was Verkleeren's third straight bout against a top-10 opponent, but his first win as he got a last-second takedown in the third period to beat Clarke 3-1.

The win jumped Verkleeren three spots in the national rankings to No. 14 while Clarke fell to 15.

The only other Nittany Lion who saw their position in the rankings change was 197-pounder Shakur Rasheed.

Despite picking up a pin in 1:04 over his opponent, Rasheed dropped one spot from No. 18 to No. 19.

All of Penn State's other ranked wrestlers — including top-ranked Nick Lee at 141 pounds and Vincenzo Joseph at 165 pounds — saw their national rankings stay the same heading into the Big Ten tournament.