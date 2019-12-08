Mark Hall already made history early in his Penn State career when he joined Vincenzo Joseph in becoming the first ever freshmen national champions in program history.

Four years later and early into his senior year, Hall solidified his name in the Penn State record books once again as the three-time All-American became just the 36th member of Penn State's 100-win club.

Hall reached the century mark on Sunday when he took on Penn's Neil Antrassian and beat him by 19-4 tech fall thanks to 3:54 in riding time.

The Apple Valley, Minnesota, native's 100 career wins now put him tied for 35th on the all-time win list with former Penn State coach and three-time All-American Troy Sunderland.