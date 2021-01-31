Penn State will travel to Wisconsin Tuesday for a dual meet with the Badgers.
The Nittany Lions were previously scheduled to take on Wisconsin in a tri-meet at Michigan Sunday, but the Wolverines' athletic department has paused all activities.
Penn State is heading into the dual meet with a 2-0 record after defeating both Indiana and Northwestern in its first tri-meet of the season.
The Nittany Lions are set to take on the Badgers at 4 p.m. central time.
MORE WRESTLING COVERAGE
Entering its tri-meet at Northwestern, Penn State had the longest layoff of any team in the …