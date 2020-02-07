A week after they got their "butts kicked" on national television, Cael Sanderson's squad returned to the Midwest for another nationally televised match and got a much better result.

The Nittany Lions traveled to Wisconsin where they came out on top 29-10 despite trailing for much of the first half.

The most anticipated bout of the night was the No.1 v. No. 2 matchup between Roman Bravo-Young and Wisconsin's No. 1 Seth Gross and though Bravo-Young fell to Gross by 6-5 decision, the Penn State sophomore showed he's a legitimate title contender at 133.

Prior to Bravo-Young's showdown though, the night started with Brandon Meredith taking on Wisconsin's Eric Barnett at 125 pounds.

Meredith got shut out and dropped a 4-0 decision to Barnett, paving the way for Bravo-Young to give Penn State its first lead of the night.

While Bravo-Young won the riding time battle as he dropped his bout to Gross, putting the Badgers up 6-0 early.

No. 2 Nick Lee finally put Penn State on the board at 141 when he avenged last year's dual loss in sudden victory to No. 7 Tristan Moran, this time dominating Moran by 14-1 major decision in a top-10 win to put Penn State on the board 6-4.

The Nittany Lions were able to take their first lead when Jarod Verkleeren picked up his first ranked win of the season, upsetting No. 15 Cole Martin by 3-2 decision, putting Penn State on top 7-6.

Wisconsin closed out the first half with a win when Drew Scharenbrock cruised to a 13-4 major decision over Bo Pipher at 157 to put the Badgers back on top 10-7 after winning three of five first half bouts heading into the break.

The night's other highly anticipated bout saw No. 1 Vincenzo Joseph battle against No. 3 Evan Wick and Joseph shut out Wick 8-0 thanks to over four minutes in riding time and reclaiming the lead for Penn State 11-10.

Mark Hall avenged his upset loss last week to Iowa's Michael Kemerer and made easy work of Wisconsin's Jared Krattiger, pinning him in 4:16 and extending Penn State's lead to 17-10.

Aaron Brooks continued his winning ways when he beat two-time NCAA qualifier Johnny Sebastian by 3-2

decision to extend Penn State's lead to 20-10 heading into the final two bouts.

Shakur Rasheed clinched things for Penn State when he beat Taylor Watkins by 6-0 decision to put Penn State up 23-10 and officially put things out of reach for the Badgers.

Freshman heavyweight Seth Nevills almost got his second tough test in as many weeks when he was slated to take on No. 5 Trent Hillger but Wisconsin forfeited the final bout and sealed things at 29-10.