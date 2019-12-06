It was clear from the beginning of the week — despite shutting out Lehigh 42-0 last season, Cael Sanderson knew the Mountain Hawks would pose a serious challenge to Penn State.

The Nittany Lions hadn't wrestled since a 19-18 loss to Arizona State on Nov. 22, but they got back in the win column Friday night as they downed Lehigh 24-10 on the road.

Penn State saw three wrestlers make their dual debuts including NCAA qualifier Brady Berge at 157 pounds and prized redshirt Aaron Brooks at 184, but the bout of the night was No.1 Mark Hall taking on No. 2 Jordan Kutler at 174.

Hall and Kutler have faced off four times and after Friday's 7-2 result, Hall extended his all-time series lead to 4-0 in what was a crucial bout for the Nittany Lions.

Penn State started out at 125 with Brandon Meredith, who filled in for a banged up Brody Teske.

Meredith entered Friday's match 8-2 but fell to No. 11 Brandon Paetzell by 15-5 major decision to put Penn State down 4-0 early.

The Nittany Lions then responded with two straight wins at 133, where Roman Bravo picked up a win by decision and Nick Lee picked up his sixth bonus point win of the season, downing Joe Lobeck by a 22-7 tech fall.

Lee's win gave Penn State its first lead of the night at 8-4 as Penn State opted once again to go with Jarod Verkleeren at 149 over Luke Gardner.

Verkleeren took on Jimmy Hoffman and neither were able to open much scoring as the pair went to sudden victory tied 1-1.

Hoffman secured the bout's only takedown with about two seconds left in the first sudden victory period and cut Penn State's lead to 8-7.

Months after getting knocked unconscious at the U23 World Championships, NCAA qualifier Brady Berge made his season debut at 157 and extended Penn State's lead with a ranked win over Lehigh's No. 13 Josh Humphreys.

Berge's 5-3 decision gave Penn State an 11-7 heading into the break and from there the Nittany Lions rolled in the back half of the dual.

VIncenzo Joseph continued Penn State's winning ways out of the break as he downed Brian Meyer by 7-4 decision and extended Penn State's lead to 14-7.

After Hall and Kutler faced off, highly touted freshman Aaron Brooks burned his redshirt as the four-time Maryland state champion and two-time World medalist got the start at 184 pounds over Creighton Edsell and Shakur Rasheed.

Brooks rolled to three first period takedowns en route to a 10-5 decision for his first career dual win.

At 197, Kyle Conel was looking to rebound after getting upset by unranked Kordell Norfleet against Arizona State, but he fell once again, this time dropping a 3-1 decision to No. 15 Jake Jakobsen.

Anthony Cassar closed things out for Penn State and rolled to a 9-4 decision over No. 10 Jordan Wood to finally put Penn State back in the win column 23-10.