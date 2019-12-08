The dominance of a redshirt freshman set the tone for Penn State early in the match on Sunday.

The Nittany Lions entered Sunday's match coming off an important bounce back win against Lehigh on Friday and continued those ways on Sunday, downing Penn 33-7.

Penn entered its dual meet debut with two ranked wrestlers, including No. 10 Michael Colaiocco at 125, who fell to Penn State’s Brandon Meredith.

A redshirt freshman, Meredith, had the crowd to its feet on Sunday and gave No. 3 Penn State its confidence early in the match as he started for the second straight match over Brody Teske.

Meredith opened up the match for the Nittany Lions and after struggling to find grounding on the mat for some time, Meredith eventually found momentum and took down No.10 Michael Colaiocco in a 8-5 decision.

Meredith garnered the first three points of the match for Penn State.

Penn’s first points on the board came at 157.

The Nittany Lions were up 14-0 until Bo Pipher was beaten by No.10 Anthony Artalona at 157, with Pipher filling in for Brady Berge.

Artalona was up 3-0 early and held on to the lead to win the match 5-2 and gain success for his team, earning Penn three points.

Some of Penn State’s dominance in the first half of the match came from Roman Bravo-Young, Nick Lee and Luke Gardner.

At 133 Bravo-Young continued Penn State’s success after Meredith’s first points on the board. Bravo-Young defeated Carmen Ferrante in his 21-9 major decision of the season 13-4, making the match 7-0 Penn State.

Lee weighing in at 141 was in control the entire match. The junior led 2-0 early over Doug Zapf and after three takedowns won by major decision 13-4, handing over four points to Penn State.

Gardner’s victory at 149 didn’t come as easy as Bravo-Young or Lee.

The redshirt-junior gained a lead of 4-1 on opponent Lucas Revano early in the match. However, Revano came back with a takedown to tie the match 6-6 and challenge Gardner.

Gardner persisted and finished strong to win by a decision 7-6.

After Gardner came Pipher’s loss to Artalona, Penn State's only of the afternoon but this wasn’t seen as a set back to the Nittany Lions in continuing domination over the Quakers.

Vincenzo Joseph and Mark Hall came out after the break to extend Penn State’s lead 20-3.

No.1 Joseph weighing in at 165 added six points to the score-board for Penn State with a win by Fall. As for teammate Hall, he earned five points for the Nittany Lions with a 19-4 win by the first technical fall of the match.

Aaron Brooks won with the second technical fall of the match downing Jesse Quatse 19-4 to cap off an impressive debut weekend after winning his dual debut against Lehigh on Friday.

Kyle Conel was second to last to wrestle in the match, weighing in at 197.

After being up 6-1 early against Cole Urbas, an injury timeout was called as Conel as he was injured in a scramble.

This had little effect on the match as he gained three points for Penn State with a win by decision 6-5.

To close out the match at heavyweight , No.1 Anthony Cassar wouldn’t be the guy for Penn State as Austin Hoopes got the call for the Nittany Lions.

Similar to the way the match started, one of Penn State’s young wrestlers got a shot at taking down Penn.

This wasn’t the case however, Freshman Austin Hoopes finished was defeated by opponent Joey Slackman 14-4 to close out the dual.