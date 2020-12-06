One of Penn State's top wrestlers is set to take on one of the UFC's top fighters in the Nittany Lion Wrestling Club's freestyle event on Dec. 22.

Penn State All-American Roman Bravo-Young took to Twitter over the weekend to challenge UFC bantamweight title contender and former two-time Division III champion Aljamain Sterling to a freestyle wrestling match.

Who’s ready for me to wrestle Sterling? https://t.co/fix9piKbt1 — Roman Bravo-Young (@RomanBravoYoung) December 6, 2020

The pair went back and forth on Twitter, with Bravo-Young offering the initial challenge before Sterling ultimately gained approval for the match from UFC brass.

It's unknown at this time what other bouts will be featured on the NLWC's December card — the fourth in as many months, which Cael Sanderson announced on Nov. 30.