Big Ten wrestling tournament, Roman Bravo-Young and Sammy Alvarez
Buy Now

Penn State’s Roman Bravo-Young wrestles Rutgers’ Sammy Alvarez in the 133-pound quarterfinals at the Big Ten Wrestling tournament at the Rutgers Athletic Center on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Bravo-Young won 5-2 by decision.

 Jonah Rosen

One of Penn State's top wrestlers is set to take on one of the UFC's top fighters in the Nittany Lion Wrestling Club's freestyle event on Dec. 22.

Penn State All-American Roman Bravo-Young took to Twitter over the weekend to challenge UFC bantamweight title contender and former two-time Division III champion Aljamain Sterling to a freestyle wrestling match.

The pair went back and forth on Twitter, with Bravo-Young offering the initial challenge before Sterling ultimately gained approval for the match from UFC brass.

It's unknown at this time what other bouts will be featured on the NLWC's December card — the fourth in as many months, which Cael Sanderson announced on Nov. 30.

Submit a Letter to the Editor

If you're interested in submitting a Letter to the Editor, click here.

Tags