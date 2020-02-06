Aaron Brooks would've been fine waiting his turn, but his potential was well documented.

He knew what the situation was that he was getting into when he came to Penn State — Shakur Rasheed seemed to have the roster spot locked down at 184 pounds and Kyle Conel had the spot at 197 pounds.

That put Brooks, a highly touted redshirt freshman at 184 pounds with four Maryland state high school titles to his name, on the outside looking in to start the season.

The Hagerstown, Maryland, native spent all of last season out at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs as part of the Elite Accelerator Program (EAP) under the guidance of Cael Sanderson's former freestyle coach Kevin Jackson, as did current Penn State teammate Greg Kerkvliet.

It was there Brooks quickly found himself in Jackson's good graces and showed his true potential, all because of one workout — a run up a famous mountain in Colorado called the "Incline," which Brooks did by himself and at an impressive speed.

"I just felt like he had all the essentials, all the characteristics that were going to make him into a great wrestler and that had nothing to do with the skills or techniques," Jackson told The Daily Collegian. "It was his mental toughness and his ability to train at a high level."

Expected to redshirt and back at the bottom of the pecking order almost immediately, Brooks seemingly wasn't going to be a factor to start the season — something he had to reconcile with, but something which he viewed in a much more positive light and would need some of that mental toughness to get him through.

"It's different coming from my high school in Maryland whooping everybody," Brooks said prior to the season. "Being here, I'm bottom of the list again as a freshman. It's humbling but it's all a part of growing."

And for the first month or so of the season, that's what Brooks did.

He showed up everyday, practiced and scrapped with the various training partners in Penn State's wrestling room, competed in some open tournaments and just focused on growing and improving.

But Brooks took away lessons from being in the room before he ever stepped on the mat in a blue and white singlet.

"Learning how to be grateful to be here and be excited to be here everyday and put a smile on my face, it makes a huge difference," Brooks said before the season. "That's the biggest thing I've learned so far is just being positive about everything."

But then, the former All-American Conel got hurt and was out for the season, bumping Rasheed back to up 197 where he was an All-American two years ago, and thrusting Brooks right into the lineup at 184 full-time.

First up for Brooks was a match with Lehigh's Chris Weiler when Penn State traveled to Bethlehem to take on the Mountain Hawks.

It was a historic rivalry in a hostile environment and yet it was the freshman Brooks who Cael Sanderson could rely on to keep his composure in the big matchup, despite him being in an upperclassmen-laden lineup.

"His first match of the year was a big match for us against Lehigh when we pulled his redshirt," Sanderson said. "He was one of the more calm guys we had in the lineup that day, just smiling and ready to compete."

Brooks beat Weiler by 10-5 decision before picking up two more quality Big Ten wins beating Illinois' Zach Braunagel, now No. 15 in the country at 184, by 9-4 decision and pinning Rutgers' Billy Janzer, now No. 12 at 184.

Those wins pushed Brooks' win streak to seven and continued the perfect start to his true freshman season.

After starting off his freshman campaign 7-0, Brooks ran into All-American and two-time NCAA qualifier Taylor Venz of Nebraska when the Nittany Lions ventured out to Lincoln for a dual.

Brooks ultimately dropped a 9-5 decision to Venz in a dual which Penn State managed to win just 20-18, but Sanderson, who long stressed that losing can be beneficial as teachable moments, wasn't worried and knows what Brooks is capable of.

"Aaron's great," Sanderson said. "He's gonna be right there in the hunt for the national title, so I'm not worried about him losing a match here or there."

Sanderson's not underselling Brooks — asserting that a freshman is going to be a title contender is high praise, especially considering only two wrestlers in Penn State history have ever won national titles as freshmen.

He knows Brooks is going to continue to progress as the season goes on and become more and more of a threat.

"Aaron Brooks is just solid. He's easy going, just has the right perspective," Sanderson said. "He's a guy we'll see continue to improve and every time he competes, he keeps getting better."

Brooks has just nine collegiate matches under his belt and still has a long way to grow and the possibility for an incredibly successful career ahead of him

It might take a few weeks or months, but Jackson thinks it's only a matter of time before Brooks is a national factor.

"I don't think he's hit his stride and really become close to his potential or his abilities since he's been at Penn State," Jackson said. "I think he's just kind of figuring out the NCAA grind and once he really taps in and figures all those pieces out which I think he'll do by the Big Ten the NCAA championship, I really have a lot of confidence on what she's going to accomplish, even this year."

Jackson commended Brooks' mental maturity and confidence in his abilities — two things which set Brooks apart from the many athletes Jackson's coached over the years.

But it's hard to misinterpret Jackson's praise of and belief in Brooks no matter how you read it.

"Aaron's one of the best athletes I've seen at his age — one of the best wrestlers I've seen at his age and not just from a technical standpoint or a training or conditional standpoint, " Jackson said. "It's just his belief, so he's one of the best I've seen at his age."