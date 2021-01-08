The Rec Hall faithful and their boisterous, exuberant passion for Cael Sanderson's squad won't be able to catch the Nittany Lions in person this season, but that doesn't mean they can't watch them.

Sanderson is vying for his ninth NCAA title since taking over at Penn State 12 years ago, and as he searches for that title, fans will be able to watch over half — five out of nine — of the Nittany Lions' duals on the Big Ten Network.

Penn State's first televised dual comes next week at 2:30 p.m. when the Nittany Lions travel to Piscataway to take on Rutgers.

The Nittany Lions' matchup against Michigan on Feb. 7 will be broadcast as well, at a time to be determined.

Five days later, longtime rival Iowa will come to Happy Valley for a 9 p.m. matchup on BTN while a week later, on Feb. 19, Penn State faces off against Ohio State at 7 p.m.

The final dual of the season for the Nittany Lions, against Maryland, will also be carried by the Big Ten Network a time to be determined.

