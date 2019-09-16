Penn State has produced 221 All-Americans and 44 individual NCAA champions since it began fielding a wrestling team in 1909.

However, there have only ever been five Nittany Lions to represent their respective countries in the 24 runnings of the Olympics since 1912. Of those five, three — Ken Chertow (1988), Kerry McCoy (2000 and 2004) and Frank Molinaro (2016) — represented the United States.

Now, with the 2020 Olympic Trials being held at the Bryce Jordan Center and with tickets going on sale Friday, State College is likely the most important stop on the road to Tokyo.

It's the first time the BJC has hosted the Olympic Team Trials though it marks the third straight Olympic Team Trials that have occurred on a college campus with the 2012 and 2016 Trials taking place in Iowa City, Iowa.

With Penn State likely to have a large contingent of current and former wrestlers at the Olympic Trials, Penn State's three former U.S. Olympians weighed in on their thoughts about the BJC hosting the Olympic Trials.

Ken Chertow - 1988 Olympics in Seoul, South Korea, DNP:

Chertow made his first and only Olympic team in the early stages of the Nittany Lion Wrestling Club — a freestyle club based out of Rec Hall which subsidizes and provides other resources for wrestlers looking to succeed on the freestyle circuit.

"I was one of the first beneficiaries of the NLWC. [Former head coach] Rich Lorenzo along with [former assistant coach] John Fritz and [former assistant coach] Hachiro Oishi had a great vision for the program, so now all of these superstars could stay in town and just train," Chertow told the Daily Collegian.

The West Virginia native remembers he had to travel all the way to Florida to compete for his spot and feels the current and former Penn State wrestlers specifically will have a distinct advantage.

"I am excited to see the Olympic Trials being hosted at Penn State — this is such a special opportunity for Nittany Lion wrestlers and the entire Pennsylvania wrestling community," Chertow said. "When I made our Olympic Team I had to fly to Pensacola, Florida for the final trials. Only a handful of my closest family and friends could attend.

With the crop of wrestlers that have donned blue and white singlets and competed in the hallowed gym of Rec Hall, Chertow still finds it hard to believe that one of the nation's most storied athletic programs has only churned out three Olympians.

"It's hard to believe that over history of amazing Penn State wrestling program that only me, [Kerry] McCoy and [Frank] Molinaro are U.S. Olympians. It's so hard to make our Olympic team and [having] home gym advantage is sweet."

Kerry McCoy - 2000 Olympics in Sydney, Australia, 5th place; 2004 Olympics in Athens, Greece, 7th place:

McCoy is Penn State's only two-time wrestling Olympian to date and while McCoy hasn't competed in front of the Penn State faithful in over 20 years, he doesn't doubt the impact and crowd the event will have.

"I think it will be awesome and could definitely be a great event," McCoy told the Collegian. "The venue and fan base would be huge — similar to Iowa City in 2016. It will definitely be a great experience for wrestling fans."

The Riverhead, New York, native also sees the value in playing into the sports' strength and having the trials in one of the preeminent hotbeds for wrestling.

"I think having it in more active areas is great and [we] should continue to serve those areas," McCoy said. "I'm excited and fully support having the trials in State College."

Frank Molinaro - 2016 Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, 5th place:

Molinaro is the only active former Penn State wrestler trying to catch McCoy and vying for a spot on a second Olympic Team.

As one of the program's more prominent alumni, he said he wouldn't want to try to qualify anywhere else but in front of the fans that cheered him on for so many years before.

"I was very excited and grateful they chose Penn State as the host," Molinaro told the Collegian. As an alumni, I'd want it no other way but [going] through State College. I'm confident they'll provide a great show."

In addition to Molinaro, former Penn State wrestlers Zain Retherford, Bo Nickal, David Taylor, Nico Megaludis and others will likely all vie for the top spot of their crowded weight classes to become the next crop of Nittany Lions representing the United States at the Olympics.