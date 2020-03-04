Few things excite Cael Sanderson more than the month of March.

It's the month where his Penn State teams have routinely proven themselves to be one of the nation's preeminent athletic programs over the last decade.

His squads have won eight of the last nine NCAA titles, including four straight and have six Big Ten titles to go along with that.

And yet, in spite of all that postseason success, Sanderson's not jaded and still revels in the opportunity for the Nittany Lions to be competitive when the third month of the year, and the postseason, get underway.

"These are the fun weeks," Sanderson said. "I know I jump out of bed with a little more spring in the weeks of the big tournaments and the days of the big tournaments and I think our kids feel the same way about it."

Half of Penn State's lineup heading into this weekend's Big Ten tournament have never competed in a collegiate postseason and don't know what to expect.

But for the half of the Nittany Lion lineup that have been to the postseason, including two-time All-American Nick Lee, it's hard to match Sanderson's enthusiasm surrounding March — even if it's not a far deviation from Sanderson's regular demeanor.

"I think Cael moreso than everyone else — he's probably the most excited, but I think everybody is pretty excited. It's hard not to be," Lee said. "Cael's the kind of guy that has a spring in his step every day, so he might say it [March means more] but it's nothing new for him."

Sanderson's wrestlers can learn a thing or two from his seemingly unrelenting positivity as a coach but can also learn from Lee and his consistency this season as well.

And despite his team's relative youth and inexperience, the preparation remains the same this week.

"The mentality and the work ethic and everything, it's got to be a year-round thing," Sanderson said. "We're not changing anything this week so it's just time to go compete. If you're a competitor, you should be excited."

Lee is currently ranked No. 1 at 141 pounds and is 18-0 this season with four ranked wins, including a win over former No. 1 Luke Pletcher of Ohio State as he continues his breakout junior season.

"The consistency and just being your best all the time is a great tool because then we know what we can work on. We're not going back trying to get this kid to give his best effort," Sanderson said. "Having a great effort is definitely the best long term solution to improvement and it's drip-by-drip and it's a slow and steady approach that works."

Lee, along with veterans Roman Bravo-Young, Vincenzo Joseph, Mark Hall and Shakur Rasheed will be integral to Penn State's title hopes at both the Big Ten and NCAA Tournaments in the coming weeks.

However, many presume Iowa to be the odds-on favorite to win both the Big Ten and NCAA title thanks to the Hawkeyes' depth, talent and and ranked wrestlers at nearly every weight.

Sanderson isn't paying much attention to conventional wisdom, though.

He knows what he has talent-wise, can draw on past experiences and knows if they stick with the same

principles that got them this far, the Nittany Lions' chances are better than people give them credit for.

"We're still trying to score as many points as we can. We can't control any other team, so all we can do is go in there and score as many points as we can and wrestle with that fire and enthusiasm," Sanderson said. "If we do that, we like our chances."