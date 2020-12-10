Mark Hall might have officially moved on to the Pennsylvania RTC in Philadelphia but that doesn't mean he's done repping his alma mater.

Hall, a former national champion at 174 pounds for Penn State, made a bet with former Virginia Tech three-time All-American David McFadden ahead of Penn State men's basketball's game against the No. 15 ranked Virginia Tech team Tuesday.

While the details of the bet weren't disclosed, Penn State's 20-point rout over the Hokies meant McFadden had to don Penn State gear at the Penn RTC's recent practice.

Thanks to the @PennStateMBB W on Tuesday, we got this VTech grad in some Blue and White for practice today.🦁 @davidd_mcfadden pic.twitter.com/RihqViPwdX — Mark John Hall II (@BaybeeMarky_PSU) December 10, 2020

Hall joined the Penn RTC and will compete at 86 kg on the freestyle circuit.

He's joined in Philly by former Nittany Lions Bryan Pearsall, who serves as a coach, and former two-time All-American Dan Vallimont, a resident athlete.