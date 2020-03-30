It's that tale of painful irony we're all familiar with.

Someone does something which, by all accounts, they've come to perfect and has become routine for them — only to have that very same thing lead them astray and contribute to downfall or hardship.

This became the story of much of the last year of David Taylor's life.

He was on top of the wrestling world and one step closer to achieving his ultimate goal of being an Olympic champion.

Then, the same sport which he admits has been his near-singular focus since he was eight, seemingly played a cruel trick on him.

The 2018 World champion at 86 kilograms, Taylor was wrestling at a charity event at Madison Square Garden last year when he tore his ACL and couldn't finish the match he was competing in.

It was the first major injury of the 29-year old's career and one which sidelined him from competition for nearly a year.

"I've been wrestling at the highest level since I was eight years old. I was wrestling in national tournaments and I've wrestled in every big event since that time and I've been pretty serious with wrestling," Taylor told The Daily Collegian. "Wrestling's been the primary focus really every day since that time."

As much as there was a 'Why me?' moment that crept into Taylor's thoughts after he got injured, it was his past experiences and the fact that he was never injured before that served as a counterbalance on that scale.

"You look at it two ways. Man, why is this happening when I was at the top of my game coming off a world championship?" Taylor said. "But the other way it's like, well, I've been pretty fortunate to progress at the level I have and never be injured. So, I didn't really dwell on that."

The truth is, Taylor didn't really have the time to dwell on it, either.

When he took home the gold medal at the 2018 World Championships in Budapest, Taylor was 28, which made him the oldest American first-time World or Olympic champion since 2006.

Now with the announcement that the 2020 Olympics are being postponed until 2021, Taylor will be 30 when the games get underway. By comparison, the median age of wrestlers on the last two U.S. Olympic teams is 26.5 years old.

MORE WRESTLING COVERAGE

+5 Penn State Olympic hopefuls, former Olympians weigh in on postponement of 2020 games In a sports world that has strayed further and further from normalcy, the last major domino …

But Taylor came back from that torn ACL in almost-record time. After having surgery last May, he finally competed in his first match in nearly a year, taking home gold at 86 kg at the Pan-American Olympic qualifier in Ottawa, Canada on March 15.

"I was grateful. I took a lot of things out of this time, one of which is just I was blessed with the ability to wrestle at a high level, and when when that was taken away, you really start realizing how appreciative you are just for the process of training and wrestling and going through the pain and the hurt of getting in better shape and making progress and pushing your body to its absolute limits," Taylor said.

"So, you know, as I stepped on the mat I was just thankful. People ask me if I was nervous and I really wasn't nervous. I've been wrestling my whole life and I knew wrestling would take care of itself. I was just excited to go back out there and compete."

He was happy with his performance, especially given the circumstances, but despite the fact that he'll be another year older when the Olympics roll around, the two-time Hodge Trophy winner welcomes the extra time to improve.

"Now, for me, I look at it as a good opportunity. I have more time to continue to improve. I had knee surgery last May and I was off the mat for seven months. That was my first match since being injured and wrestled great," Taylor said. "I qualified the weight class and I was on track and I was prepared to compete. And right now for me personally, now having potentially another year to continue to improve is, I look at that as a good opportunity."

***

Six years removed from competing in a Penn State singlet, David Taylor is still a part of the Penn State community.

He’s a resident athlete with the Nittany Lion Wrestling Club and owner of two small businesses — K2 Roots, a cold-pressed juice company with his wife Kendra, and the M2 Training Center, a wrestling training center where he serves as a coach.

As a result, Taylor is still a fan favorite and somewhat of a local legend in an area and a program with a lot of legends.

He said he gets called his nickname, "Magic Man" as much as he does David or David Taylor, and he appreciates the fact that he did enough to earn himself a nickname with some staying power.

"I'm definitely appreciative of that. I've been fortunate to have a large fanbase and also a very loyal fanbase, so I appreciate them all the time. They're constantly offering words of encouragement and support," Taylor said. "I feel that when I compete and when I was going through adversity, if people have been with me for a long time, they've kind of also had that kind of the ups and the downs so I feel like when I succeed they can share a piece of that as well."

Taylor appreciates the support from fans during the good times, and there were a lot for a wrestler who went 137-3 in college with four Big Ten titles, four All-American nods and two NCAA titles.

But it was in his time off the mat where Taylor began to learn and appreciate who the people were that would stand by him no matter what, healthy or not.

"I think what you find out is when you're successful, and things are going great, there's a lot of people that are always there by your side and telling you things all the time," he said. "But when you get hurt you realize quickly who your inner circle people are, and that truly believe in you and want the best for you, and for me, it was my coaches and my family."

Among those closest to Taylor and a member of his inner sanctum is current NLWC coach and former NLWC resident athlete Eric Thompson.

Thompson has known Taylor for over a decade, going back to the days when both were committed to Iowa State before Taylor and current Penn State coach Cael Sanderson left Ames and headed east for State College.

A part of that illustrious circle and network of people whom Taylor holds in high regard, Thompson noted Taylor's drive and work ethic helped propel him to success as much as external support.

"He did a great job. He did all the stuff he needed to do with his rehab and he worked as hard at that as he does at wrestling," Thompson said. "He doesn't need as much motivation or inspiration or any of those sorts of things. He's a driven person."

While Thompson credits Taylor himself to much of the "Magic Man"'s recovery and presence back out on the mat, that's not to suggest things were always easy for Taylor.

"It was really difficult. I think there was really twice, you know, during that time probably, where I had difficulties just emotionally with the process," Taylor said.

Recognizing how much he wanted to be back on the mat again and continue reaching his goals, Taylor tried not to let the negatives of the moment get to him, instead turning to them for motivation and inspiration.

"When the World championships for 2019 were going on, that was tough, knowing that I was sitting back watching, believing I was the best in the world, and didn't get a chance to compete that year," Taylor said. "But outside of that you know it was just 'Hey, I don't really have time to waste feeling sorry for myself and everyone else's wrestling right now.'"

***

Don't mistake Taylor’s happiness with his victory at the Pan-American Olympic qualifier in Canada for complacency.

The two-time NCAA champion himself, along with friend and coach Eric Thompson and former Penn State teammate and Olympian Frank Molinaro all know Taylor's sights are set beyond just winning a World championship.

It's the love of wrestling coupled with his motivation that Thompson feels sets Taylor apart.

"When he comes into the room, he's focused on getting better every time. You know he's not just going through a workout, it's not anything except he's trying to get better at wrestling every time he comes in the room," Thompson told the Collegian. "He's just driven by wrestling; he loves wrestling. And when you get to do what you love it's easy to work hard at it. He's a pretty driven person and all the success he's had shows that."

As a coach with the NLWC, Thompson, a three-time NAIA national champion, trains and coaches the likes of other legends like Zain Retherford, Bo Nickal, Jason Nolf and Kyle Snyder to name a few.

But it's in being around all of that greatness, Taylor included, where Thompson saw just how someone's simple presence and the way they go about their business can inspire others.

"Anytime you're around someone who's creative or chasing greatness right, I think everyone's kind of looking toward him for how they do things and watching how he trains and how he kind of works," Thompson said. "That sort of thing is contagious."

Even though Molinaro wasn't in the trenches with Taylor this time during his recent injury, the 2016 Olympian is a former teammate of Taylor's and could tell just by watching him compete in Canada just how motivated he was to finally be back out there.

"It was incredible. I mean his timeline was insane, you know, from the point of entry where he got the surgery to the point of winning the Pan Am Olympic Qualifier, that was a really small window for an ACL tear," Molinaro said. "I think it was really inspirational to see how fast he could strengthen his knee back up, but also it was inspirational because he didn't really miss a beat."

Molinaro wasn't surprised though as he's seen Taylor's motivation and work ethic firsthand.

"The biggest thing that I noticed is he was just motivated to get back out there and excited to compete and, you know, that's cool to watch," Molinaro said. "I love to see people that love to compete in wrestling and David was champing at the bit, so it really showed."

It makes sense that Taylor's motivation showed.

After all, that moment of just simply being back out there on the mat was something that had been on his mind from the very beginning of this process.

"Every single day from the day I was laying in bed, when I couldn't do anything for a couple weeks after my surgery to when I was rehabbing, to when I could get back and I could start training…,” Taylor said, “I was constantly watching film of other wrestlers and myself so I could visualize the motion that I was doing, so it wasn't like I was missing any time."

***

At the root of David Taylor's motivation to finally compete again was his belief in himself, which he says is the most important thing for a wrestler.

He used that belief in himself as a marker of knowing what he's been capable of in the past and then trying to go a step beyond that.

"I think being motivated is a good thing. I think if you're sitting there and you don't feel motivation, then it's hard to get up and do your job," Taylor said. "But there wasn't a day I wasn't motivated. So, just use that motivation to continue to drive me in a positive way.

People ask Taylor how long he wants to keep wrestling for and up to this point, he still loves the sport and doesn't have a concrete answer for them.

There is a short and abstract answer, though, and it's simply when he stops enjoying it.

That likely won't come anytime soon though, as Taylor is still vying to be the United States' representative at 86 kg at the Olympics and then go beyond that and take home a gold medal.

And for as tough as the process was for Taylor not being on the mat for a year, it helped clarify — he's just as motivated and as confident as he's been and he's not resting on his laurels.

"Whenever that fire runs out, then maybe I'll reevaluate if I want to continue doing it. But that fire is burning as strong as ever has and again I'm just super hungry to get back out there and continue to challenge myself," Taylor said. "I truly believe that my best version of myself is ahead of me."