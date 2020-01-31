As it has multiple times this season, Penn State’s match came down to the heavyweights once again.

This time, though, the Nittany Lions were unable to emerge victoriously.

In the battle of the nation’s top programs, No. 2 Penn State fell to No. 1 Iowa by a score of 19-17.

No. 1 Spencer Lee’s early dominant win over Brandon Meredith made it the perfect start for Iowa.

But the domination from the Hawkeyes was shutdown fast once Roman Bravo-Young walked onto the mat.

At 133 No. 3 Bravo-Young was up 3-1 early against No. 2 Austin DeSanto, and after DeSanto went down with an apparent knee injury, he no longer was able to gain control of the match.

The result was in Bravo-Young’s favor as the sophomore won by injury default giving Penn State its first points of the night and putting it in the lead 6-4.

Following Bravo-Young’s win, the Nittany Lions stood in control as No. 2 Nick Lee weighing in at 141, continued his win streak over Iowa.

Lee’s 20-5 win by tech fall gave Penn State a five-point lead 11-4 over the top-ranked team in the country and gave Cael Sanderson’s squad an important momentum boost.

It wasn’t until No. 3 Pat Lugo would take on Jarod Verkleeren and dominate 6-1 that Iowa would find itself back on the scoreboard, cutting the Penn State lead to 11-7 and getting the crowd back into the match.

Despite a 6-1 loss by decision for Bo Pipher at 157 to No. 5 Kaleb Young, Penn State still led 11-10 at the half.

After the half, Penn State got a momentum boost courtesy of No. 1 Vincenzo Joseph.

In what was a bloody and hard-fought match, Joseph picked up his first ever win over No. 2 Alex Marinelli at 165, giving Penn State a 14-10 lead after six matches.

No. 1 Mark Hall’s 11-6 loss by decision to No. 8 Michael Kemerer was what

The Nittany Lions would bounce back, however.

Aaron Brooks secured a 7-3 victory over Abe Assad to extend Penn State’s lead to 17-13 with just two bouts remaining.

At 197, No. 15 Shakur Rasheed and No. 4 Jacob Warner engaged in a closely contested match. Through two periods, the wrestlers were knotted up at 2-2.

It was Warner who pulled away in the third period to secure the 4-2 decision victory, cutting the Nittany Lions’ lead to 17-16.

In the final bout of the match, Iowa’s No. 3 Tony Cassioppi gave Iowa its final points as the freshman won by decision 7-0.

The result left the Hawkeyes as the only Big Ten team left without an unbeaten mark in conference play. It was the first time Iowa defeated Penn State in a dual since 2015.