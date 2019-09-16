The path to the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo is making a stop in State College.

The 2020 Olympic Trials will be hosted at the Bryce Jordan Center on April 4-5 and tickets for the event go on sale on Friday Sept. 20 at 10 a.m. It's the first time the BJC has hosted the Olympic trials.

There will be six men's freestyle, six men's Greco-Roman and six women's freestyle weight classes all competing at the two day event.

Tickets start at $49 for an all-session ticket and the official team will be selected following the conclusion of the Final X style tournament on the second day.

Tickets can be purchased through Ticketmaster to see who will represent the United States in Tokyo from Aug. 2-8, 2020.