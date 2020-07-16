The success of Penn State during the Cael Sanderson era is well documented and close to unparalleled in sports, but it's only an 11-year stretch of time for a program that's been around for 112 years.

The current weight class structure has been around since 1998 and since then the likes of Ed Ruth, David Taylor, Bo Nickal, Quentin Wright, Jason Nolf and others have all suited up for Penn State and carved their spots in the annals of program history.

But with all the success of the Sanderson and Troy Sunderland teams since 1998, it's important to remember the other wrestlers who helped lay the foundation and are just as much part of the storied program's history.

118 pounds: Jeff Prescott

While Penn State has struggled at times to field a competitive lightweight in recent years, that didn't used to be the case.

118 pounds has produced some of Penn State's more decorated wrestlers, including Olympian Ken Chertow, but it's Jeff Prescott who takes the crown.

A three-time All-American, Prescott captured three conference titles and two NCAA titles at 118 pounds and became just the second two-time national champion in Penn State history at the time.

65 of his 88 career wins came by bonus point, a percentage of 73.8, which is top-10 in program history.

126 pounds: Sanshiro Abe

Sanshiro Abe was one of the most accomplished wrestlers, becoming just the third four-time All-American in program history.

The first three-time Big Ten champion in Penn State history, Abe took home the NCAA title at 126 pounds in 1996 and later represented Japan at the 1996 Olympic games.

Abe ranks 8th all-time in wins with 125 and went a perfect 29-0 his senior year en route to his NCAA title.

134 pounds: Cary Kolat

Cary Kolat only spent two years in State College before ultimately transferring to Lock Haven, but his first two years were among the best freshmen and sophomore seasons in program history.

Racking up two All-American nods in his first two years, Kolat finished runner-up his freshman year and won a Big Ten title and finished third in the country his sophomore year en route to a career 60-6 record in two years.

142 pounds: John Hughes

John Hughes was a three-time All-American and the 1995 NCAA champion for the Nittany Lions at 142 pounds, and his 121 wins rank 11th all-time in program history.

A former associate head coach at Lehigh, Hughes captured a Big Ten title in 1995 as a junior and made the NCAA finals again the following year as a senior.

150 pounds: Troy Sunderland

The former coach of Penn State from 1999-2009, Troy Sunderland first left his mark on the Penn State program as an All-American wrestler.

A three-time All-American, Sunderland made two NCAA finals appearances at 150 pounds as a junior and senior and also captured two conference titles his junior and senior seasons.

He finished with 100 career wins as a wrestler and coached 25 All-Americans and three NCAA champions in his 11 years as a coach.

158 pounds: Greg Elinsky

The first ever four-time All-American in program history, Greg Elinsky was a three-time conference champion and two-time NCAA finalist during his time competing in a blue and white singlet.

His 138 wins are fourth-most all-time and he was an Olympic alternate in 1992, traveling to Barcelona but he didn’t compete at the games.

167 pounds: Andy Matter

Andy Matter became the first ever two-time NCAA champion in program history when he won NCAA titles in 1971 and 1972, his only two All-American nods.

Matter was a three-time conference champion and went 58-2 over his career, giving him the sixth-best winning percentage in program history at 96.7%.

177 pounds: Dan Mayo

A two-time All-American, Dan Mayo also won three conference titles during his time in Happy Valley and amassed 110 career wins, good for 24th on the all-time list.

He finished third in the country as a junior before advancing to the NCAA finals his senior season.

190 pounds: Andy Voit

Andy Voit, who amassed 101 career wins, was a three-time All-American at 190 pounds during his time in a Penn State singlet.

A two-time conference champion, Voit finished as high as fourth in the country in 1987 as a sophomore and won 30 or more matches in a season twice.

Heavyweight: Kerry McCoy

Perhaps one of the most decorated wrestlers in program history, Kerry McCoy's 150 career wins rank second all-time as does his 88 match win streak, which stood until Zain Retherford won his 89th straight match as a senior.

A three-time All-American and three-time Big Ten champion, McCoy also became the first Penn State wrestler to take home the prestigious Hodge Trophy after winning his second of two NCAA titles in 1997.

The former head coach at both Stanford and Maryland, McCoy also represented the United States at two Olympic games in 2000 and 2004.

