Families and loved ones often cherish their time together during the holiday season, but during the coronavirus pandemic, such gatherings are not necessarily recommended.

That being said, Cael Sanderson and his team do not regret their decision to return home for the winter holidays despite last weekend’s postponement, and are instead grateful for the time they were able to spend with loved ones.

Penn State’s first match of the season was postponed due to coronavirus complications, and the team is now slated to begin its season Sunday when it hosts Michigan State at Rec Hall.

The postponement of the Nittany Lions’ previously scheduled match against Rutgers is something Sanderson believes is directly correlated to the time the team spent at home during the holidays.

“We had maybe one or two positive cases in the last two months, and then guys traveled with kids going home all over the country,” Sanderson said at the team’s weekly media availability. “It was a team decision. It was something we discussed back in November as a program, and it's what the student athletes wanted to do, so I support that 100%.”

Sanderson believes that given the circumstances, time spent with family is more important than ever.

“It is definitely worth a little setback,” Sanderson said. “Obviously we weren't hoping to get into the position we found ourselves in, but we'll deal with it and I don't think anyone regrets having done what we did.”

Sanderson has still witnessed multiple blue-and-white wrestlers step up and assume leadership positions on the team given the circumstances.

Sanderson credits Roman Bravo-Young, Nick Lee, Aaron Brooks and Carter Starocci for setting an example for others in terms of work ethic and intensity.

“I work hard and everyone else is going to work hard, but I'm trying to win at the end of the day,” Bravo-Young said at the team’s weekly media availability. “People want to win, but it’s who you surround yourself with. So me, Carter and Aaron are going there with a purpose every day and we hope others follow us.”

Bravo-Young was grateful for the time he had away from State College, despite his high motor and relentless work ethic, as he realizes there is more to life than just wrestling.

The Tucson, Arizona, native is usually hundreds of miles away from his family, but had the opportunity to see those he loved during the holiday season.

“That's a coach you want,” Bravo-Young said about wrestling under Sanderson. “It's about the kids and going home, so that means a lot because I missed them and I don't really get to see my family that much.”

Bravo-Young is aware of what happened as a result of the team’s holiday departure from State College, but his views on the subject are perfectly aligned with Sanderson’s.

“I don't regret it,” Bravo-Young said. “I don't think anyone regrets going back home or missing a match or getting COVID. Obviously, no one wants to get it, but it was an opportunity taken by the team, so thank [Sanderson] for letting us go home.”