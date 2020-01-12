Tim Flynn, a former All-American Penn State wrestler, will be formally inducted into the Pennsylvania Wrestling Coaches Association Hall of Fame this May.

Flynn is one of nine inductees chosen for the 2020 class. The ceremony will take place at Mountainview Country Club in Boalsburg.

In his five years on the mat at Penn State, Flynn finished with a career record of 105-32-2. He became an assistant coach at Edinboro University in 1992, following three seasons as a graduate assistant coach at Penn State.

After being promoted to head coach in 1997, the program was strong under Flynn. Edinboro held a record of 223-95-5 as head coach, and three of the school’s wrestlers were national champions over that span.

Flynn is currently in his second season as the head coach at West Virginia. His team sent five wrestlers to the 2019 NCAA Division I Wrestling Championships last season.