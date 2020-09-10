Outside of one wrestling camp, Ed Ruth and Phil Davis were rarely in the Lorenzo Wrestling Complex at the same time.

Their pictures both continually occupy space on the wall of Penn State national champions, but Davis is six years older than Ruth, so their time competing in Rec Hall didn't overlap.

Though they never shared the spotlight in Rec Hall while wearing the blue and white singlets, they eventually did wind up competing at the same time on the same stage, in the same room on Penn State's campus.

It was almost three years ago on Nov. 3, 2017 — long after either had wrestled for Penn State — when both Ruth and Davis were competing at Bellator 186 at the Bryce Jordan Center.

"It was awesome having the support of Happy Valley one more time and also being able to do it with one of my fellow alumni who was on the team before I was, it was cool," Ruth told The Daily Collegian. "It's definitely a moment I'll never forget."

Both Davis and Ruth won their fights that night in front of a friendly crowd, but more importantly, it marked one of the few times in recent memory where the two were effectively on the same team.

And that's something Davis wished happened during his days as a Nittany Lion.

"Ed and I are the teammates we both never had — I wish I had him on my teams," Davis told the Collegian. "Just being back at Rec Hall and being back on campus, it was so nostalgic and so much fun."

Now, the Nittany Lion duo that combined for a career record of 252-23 with four NCAA titles, six Big Ten titles and eight All-American nods between them will share the stage once again.

A former Bellator Light Heavyweight champion, Davis is headlining a rematch against former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion Lyoto Machida on Friday Sept. 11 at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.

"I'm feeling good. I love big fights and preparation and everything that goes into it. It's why I do it, so I feel great," Davis said. "The [first] fight was so long ago that it's hard to gauge that past performance on what I should expect. He has a very consistent style, so it'll be interesting."

Ruth is also on the card on Friday as he'll be taking on Taylor Johnson in the night's middleweight bout, entering with a record of 8-2.

The fight marks Davis' first since Oct. 25, 2019, and Ruth's first since February — long before the coronavirus pandemic shut down the sports world for months.

Though gyms were closed for much of the last few months, they've since started to reopen, and now Davis and Ruth can continue to get workouts and training in.

"I just feel like anytime I go in the gym, I have the whole place to myself. I don't really feel like it impacted me negatively," Ruth said. "If anything, I feel like it helped out a little bit because I was able to focus on just what I wanted to focus on. I just felt like I had a lot more freedom in my training this time around."

Beyond the freedom and solitude that Ruth and Davis enjoyed in relatively empty gyms is the need to adapt on the fly and make the best of the situation — something Davis said is imperative.

"Training gets quite difficult with the gyms closed. For a while, I was just at a gym that a friend of mine owned and I would go early in the morning while it was empty and just do my routine," Davis said. "In life, you either adapt or you lose. It's that simple.

“There's no substitute for being willing to change, and that's just something you have to do in life."

Davis enters Friday with a record of 21-5-1, but hasn't faced Machida in over seven years and says so much time has passed between their last fight that it's hard to know what Machida might bring.

Still, regardless of that unknown, Davis is excited at the chance for a rematch with Machida and feels he has the edge.

Davis feels he has the advantage of father time on his side, knowing the time between fights and the experience he's gained plays into his hand.

"I like to work under the mindset that no matter what I do, he won't anticipate it. But it doesn't need to be new — he just won't anticipate that I'll do it. There's a thinking that says stick to the game plan from last time that worked fine," Davis said.

"But if there's anything that he anticipates, it's what worked last time. And the truth of the matter is I've grown so much as a fighter, it would just be silly to go back to the exact same plan because I have so many more skills now and so many more things in my arsenal."

Ruth on the other hand doesn't have the same familiarity with his opponent.

But it's the relative unknown of the matchup that Ruth feels bodes well for him.

"Every time I go out there, I want to go out with a blank slate. It's always good to have a gameplan. But for me, I feel like as soon as I see that person and he sees me and we're moving in real-time and fighting in real-time, I've got to react there at that moment and everything becomes random," Ruth said.

Another tool at both Ruth's and Davis's disposal — one they share and feel makes them uniquely equipped for success — is their background as wrestlers.

"A lot of times guys come in with no background at all and they're just MMA fighters and that's how they're brought up in the sport, which definitely has pros and cons. Being a wrestler, I have the confidence I can take down anyone in the world," Davis said. "Wrestling gives you a different level of grittiness. We work hard and the general attitude is just to never stop working."

Davis is 35 and Ruth is just 29, but they are not letting their ages be defining characteristics of their fighting ability.

On one hand, Davis still enjoys it and feels he can hang with younger fighters while on the other, Ruth still feels he has more to learn and more room to grow.

"I feel like my prime is three years away. I just feel like right now I'm finally starting to learn that there's more to MMA than just being athletic or just knowing or being able to do most of the stuff you need to when you go out into the cage," Ruth said. "There's also that experience aspect of it too that trumps everything."

Davis knows what Ruth is experiencing first hand.

"Show me a young guy who can beat me,” Davis said. “I used to think 'oh man you're 25 or 26, you must feel great.' But in MMA, it's not necessarily the case. There's still so much to learn. There are definitely guys who are amazing athletes with amazing talents who have a lot of success at that age. But there are also guys who continue to achieve greatness well into their 30s and 40s."

As for retirement?

Though Davis is the "elder statesmen" of Nittany Lions on the MMA scene, he's not planning to hang it up anytime soon.

"For me it's always about enjoying it. It's never about having a certain level of success, whether it be financially or being a champion," he said. "There's never been a point where it's been unfulfilling. It's always been something that I enjoy. That's even true now. I'm still having fun. When I reach a place where I'm no longer having fun, then I'll make a decision."

And for as long as Davis is still on the scene, Ruth will finally have Davis as a potential teammate to lean on and learn from, unlike their days in Rec Hall.

Whether it'll be learning from Davis, other fighters or even his own experience, Ruth is confident he'll only get better.

"I don't feel like I won't reach my pinnacle because personally I tell myself I have no pinnacle," Ruth said. "I'm always gonna keep learning, keep getting better and if I can't get more conditioning, then I'll just get smarter — I'll just figure out better ways and more efficient ways to be a better fighter."