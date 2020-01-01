As one of the most impressive decades for Penn State sports in history comes to a close, the Collegian reflects on some of the greatest moments and teams that the Nittany Lions have boasted over the past ten years.

Of the many great squads that we’ve seen across several sports throughout the school’s storied history, few have been more dominant that Penn State’s wrestling program.

Cael Sanderson, a former Iowa State standout, has led the Nittany Lions to an astounding eight national championships in his ten seasons with the team.

That’s a national title in every single year of the past decade except for his first season in 2010 and 2015 - a feat that no other Penn State program comes close to competing with. Sanderson has created a dynasty that few programs in any sport or any school can rival.

Sanderson’s won four straight titles - the second time he’s rattled off a four-peat in his time with the Nittany Lions.

Let’s take a look at some of the most talented athletes that have helped shape the wrestling team’s legendary legacy:

125 - Nico Megaludis

2016 NCAA champion, four-time All-American

A key member of Penn State’s wrestling squad from 2011-2016, Megaludis was a consistently strong presence on the Nittany Lions’ roster for the first half of the decade. A native of Murrysville, Pennsylvania, the 125-pound wrestler was a four-time qualifier for the NCAA Tournament and never placed lower than third in the tournament, including finishing as runner-up twice. That was enough to earn him four All-American nods, cementing his place as the greatest 125-pounder of the last decade and the last 125-pounder to win a national title for Penn State.

133 - Roman Bravo-Young

All-American

Only a sophomore, Roman Bravo-Young may not have as many accomplishments as some of the other wrestlers on this list or have finished as high as Jimmy Guilbon or Andrew Long, two other All-Americans at 133. However, in his freshman campaign, the native of Tucson, Arizona finished eighth at the national tournament, earning All-American honors in his first season with the team, becoming Penn State's first-ever freshman All-American at 133. With a 7-0 record in 2019, the young wrestler could be well on his way to making another appearance in the NCAA Tournament this year, but he's at one of the toughest weight classes, so he will be put to the test come March. Bravo-Young has displayed talent and offensive prowess over the course of his young career, and he could very well finish his time at Penn State as one of the most dominant 133-pound wrestlers in program history, and it's his potential that lands him on this list.

141 - Nick Lee

Two-time All-American

Already a two-time All-American as a junior, Nick Lee’s Penn State wrestling career is off to a strong start. The Indiana native placed fifth in both of the years he’s qualified for the national tournament, wrestling back to take fifth as a freshman after getting pinned in his first bout while wrestling to a fifth place finish last year. He is likely to put on an even stronger performance in 2020 with Cornell star Yianni Diakomihalis taking an Olympic redshirt, making Lee and Oklahoma's Dom Demas, two of the top title contenders at 141. If Lee can keep up his recent success, he’ll go down in the history books as one of the program’s most impressive 141-pounders.

149 - Zain Retherford

Three-time NCAA champion, three-time Big Ten champion, 2019 Senior World Team member, two-time Hodge Trophy winner

Of the countless talented athletes to come through Penn State’s illustrious wrestling program, few have had a more impressive career than Retherford. A cornerstone of the team from 2014-2018, the Pennsylvania-native was a three-time national champion at 149 and is one of just four three-time NCAA champs in program history. He was also a two-time recipient of the Dan Hodge Trophy in his final two seasons, an honor awarded annually to the nation’s most outstanding wrestler — becoming one of only two Nittany Lions ever to receive the award twice. Only losing three matches as a Nittany Lion - and never losing a match after his freshman year - Retherford’s accomplishments are enough to put him in the conversation for one of the most dominant collegiate wrestling careers in history.

157 - Jason Nolf

Three-time national champion, four-time All-American, Penn State's all-time leader in pins

Another distinguished Nittany Lion wrestler is Jason Nolf, who dominated the 157-pound weight class from 2016-2019. Nolf was often known for his flashy, unique and at times seemingly impossible moves as well as his sheer dominance. Like his former teammate Retherford, Nolf is a three-time national champion and is also a four-time All-American becoming. He also happens to hold the program record for most career pins, which serves as the cherry on top of a career that was as dominant as nearly any wrestler in recent history as well as a career bonus percentage rate of 88 percent.

165 - David Taylor

Two-time national champion, two-time Hodge trophy winner, 2018 World champion at 86 kg

Alongside Retherford as one of the most decorated wrestlers of the past decade is the 165-pound David Taylor. Those two are the only Nittany Lions in history to win two Dan Hodge trophies, and Taylor has two national championships under his belt as well. His incredible career spanning from 2011-2014 has been rivaled by very few, and Taylor remains one of the most talented and accomplished wrestlers not only of the last decade, but in collegiate wrestling history. Taylor also parlayed his college career into a successful freestyle career thus far as he took home the 2018 World championship at 86 kg.

174 - Mark Hall

2017 NCAA champion, three-time All-American

Hall became one of only two Penn State wrestlers to win an NCAA title as a freshman back when he did so after getting his redshirt pulled in 2017. Since then, Hall has consistently been a title threat at 174, finishing runner-up at 174 each of the last two seasons. While Hall fell short the last two years, with Arizona State's Zahid Valencia up at 184 this season, Hall is well positioned to become Penn State's first multiple time champion at 174 pounds.

184 - Ed Ruth

Three-time NCAA champion, four-time All-American, four-time Big Ten champion

Weighing in as Penn State’s best 184-pound wrestler of the decade is Ed Ruth. A key member of the program from 2011-2014, Ruth was a three-time national champion and a dominant force in his weight class for the majority of his career, with two of his three NCAA titles coming at 184 pounds. He also managed to go undefeated against Big Ten opponents over his four seasons with the team, an impressive accomplishment that few have been able to match. Ruth’s accolades cement his legacy as one of the strongest 184-pounders the Nittany Lions have seen over the past decade.

197 - Bo Nickal

Three-time national champion, three-time Big Ten champion, Hodge trophy winner

One of the most iconic figures in recent Penn State wrestling history, Bo Nickal is far and away the best wrestler in the 197-pound weight class. Though he also wrestled at 174 and 184 at points early in his career, much of his success came at 197. Nickal is a three-time national champion and placed second in the national tournament the only time he didn’t win it. Additionally, the native of Allen, Texas won the Dan Hodge Trophy his senior year, locking him in as the best wrestler in the nation at 197 pounds. These accolades speak volumes about Nickal’s talent, and his career with the Nittany Lions remains one of the most decorated and distinguished in school history.

285 - Anthony Cassar

2019 NCAA champion, 2019 Big Ten champion

Currently a senior at Penn State, Anthony Cassar has had as impressive a career as any heavyweight for the Nittany Lions over the past decade. A national champion, Cassar finished atop the podium last season, in his first full season as the starter. He also beat out two-time All-American Nick Nevills for the job and Cassar is 49-3 overall and 3-0 in 2019. He will look to make an impact at the NCAA tournament at the conclusion of this season in order to build on his legacy as the best 285-pound wrestler Penn State has produced over the past ten years.