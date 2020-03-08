This season, Penn State was unable to claim the Big Ten Championship in the same dominant fashion it has for six years under Cael Sanderson, but the Nittany Lions didn’t fall short at every weight class.

While Penn State finished fourth in total points with 107 — behind Iowa, Nebraska and Ohio State — the Nittany Lions still managed to end the conference season with some momentum.

Out of six Penn State wrestlers in search of a Big Ten title on Sunday, the first four matches saw the Nittany Lions head down an unsuccessful path to close out the weekend in New Jersey.

But when it was time for senior Mark Hall and true freshman Aaron Brooks to take the mat, Penn State saw two of its top performers claim Big Ten titles.

“Honestly, I am more concerned that we wrestled great at the [Big Ten Tournament] because we want to wrestle well in Minneapolis, and that’s not to take anything away because we’re going with seven instead of 10,” Sanderson said.

At 133, Roman Bravo-Young fell to Northwestern redshirt junior Sebastian Rivera to suffer the first loss of the afternoon for Penn State. The sophomore was in control for the first half of the match, but Rivera turned the match in his favor as Bravo-Young gave up two back points and dropped a 7-2 decision.

Bravo-Young will head to the 2020 NCAA Championships with a 19-2 record on the season, and as a Big Ten runner-up.

“I think Roman can beat anybody but he has to be himself a little more,” Sanderson said. “He had some beautiful attacks that he has to fire off more often.”

With Penn State entering its second match of the day, Sanderson was looking for a quick turnaround at 141 with Nick Lee, but his team shortly became 0-2 as the junior suffered his first loss of the season.

Lee took on No. 2 Luke Pletcher of Ohio State, and the majority of their match played out similarly to that of Bravo-Young’s defeat.

It was a close match, but the defense of Pletcher became too much for Lee in the third period. The junior dropped a 6-5 decision and will head into the NCAA Championships with a 20-1 overall record.

Before Penn State would see any success, Iowa’s No. 2 Alex Marinelli had the same plan in mind at 165 for No. 1 Vincenzo Joseph.

Joseph and Marinelli wrestled an even match until the middle of the second period, when Marinelli took a 1-0 lead that the senior wasn’t able to overcome. Joseph also suffered his first loss of the year on Sunday and will head into the championships with a 15-1 record.

Following Joseph, Hall’s match at 174 was where a successful final round would begin for the Nittany Lions.

Hall led the entire match against No. 1 Michael Kemerer and after a quick escape put him up 8-5 with 1:20 remaining, Hall was awarded his third straight Big Ten title.

Brooks made sure to continue Penn State’s success.

As the youngest wrestler to compete in the final rounds for Penn State, Brooks showed little sign of intimidation as he went on to defeat Michigan State’s Cameron Caffey and earn his first Big Ten title.

Shakur Rasheed closed out the weekend for Penn State, where he received an automatic berth to the third place bout due to his opponent medically redshirting. In the third place bout, Rasheed medically forfeited in the first period and was unable to continue.

“Overall we look a little tight as a team and we just have to breathe and get ready to go,” Sanderson said. “There’s little things all individuals can do sharpen up a bit and we need to wrestle with a little bit more enthusiasm and come back with some fire.”