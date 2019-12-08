There are big, bulky wrestlers all throughout Penn State's lineup.

But in the Nittany Lions' rout of the Penn on Sunday, it was the team’s smallest wrestler who had the biggest impact.

The Nittany Lions’ illustrious wrestling program has dominated the NCAA for years, winning eight national championships over the past nine seasons.

One of its few weaknesses, however, has been its struggle to find a dependable 125-pound wrestler to compete in its lightest weight class, as the team hasn’t had a victory over a ranked wrestler in that class since 2017.

But in its 33-7 victory over Penn on Sunday, the Nittany Lions may have found the solution to that problem.

Redshirt freshman Brandon Meredith set the bar high for his team in the first match of Sunday’s meet, pulling off one of the biggest upsets of the season.

Despite trailing 5-1 in the first period, the Pennsylvania native defeated Penn’s Michael Colaiocco by a score of 8-5, who was ranked No. 10 in the nation at 125 pounds coming into the contest.

Fans at Rec Hall erupted following Meredith’s win, creating the energy and momentum that helped the Nittany Lions win eight of their ten matches in the landslide victory.

The win gave Meredith’s teammates the spark they needed to dominate afternoon, which proved to be a difference-maker throughout the meet.

Cael Sanderson spoke on the importance of having a competent wrestler start the first match, as getting off to a hot start often acts as a catalyst for the entire team’s success.

“More than anything you want to start off with somebody who’s going to set the pace, and kind of send a message that you’re going to wrestle hard," Sanderson said.

“We know that Meredith is more than capable, and that was a big boost for us, and something for us to go off of for sure.”

Meredith himself credits his attitude and work ethic for preparing him to come up big in crucial moments for his team. Because his starting spot on the team is not guaranteed, he made sure to keep his focus and be ready to take advantage of the opportunities that come his way.

“I’m just trying to focus on getting better and just being grateful every time I get to step on the mat. Not a lot of people get to do this, and to wrestle at Rec Hall, people dream of that as a kid," Meredith said. "So I just focus on that, focus on getting better, and good things will happen.”

Good things did happen, Meredith’s big upset helped put the Nittany Lions at 3-1 on the season, sitting at second place in the Big Ten.

If Meredith proves to be a long-term fix and regular starter in the 125-pound weight class, he will provide some much needed relief and bolster Penn State's odds at winning a ninth NCAA title under Cael Sanderson.

And one of Meredith's more accomplished teammates — two-time NCAA champion Vincenzo Joseph — thinks Meredith is primed for more success, is impressed by his progress and coined a new nickname for him in the process

"B-Money said that he was putting a lot of work in over the summer, which I watched him do. I've seen him put the hours in; he's been working his butt off and he looked really good out there today," Joseph said.

"I know he's going to go out and wrestle hard so just seeing guys like that go out there and do what they do and the progress they make is pretty cool."