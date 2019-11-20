Penn State’s third match of the season will take place out west against Arizona State, and Cael Sanderson sees this match as the start of many opportunities for individual growth amongst his wrestlers — especially, the Arizona native Roman Bravo-Young.

Sanderson and Bravo-Young both have the team’s success in their best interest. However, Sanderson prioritizes the needs of these individuals compared to the teams week by week outcomes.

Bravo-Young has been one of those wrestlers that has shown evolution, and that, in turn, contributes to the team as a whole.

“I think he’s definitely more confident than he was last year, he can scramble, he’s fun to watch, very entertaining and he’s just gotten better and to see him compete in Arizona will be fun,” Sanderson said.

No. 6 Arizona State will compete with seven ranked wrestlers against the Nittany Lions, making this match not only individually challenging, but also one of the first tests this season for Penn State to grow.

“When you have a big match like this it’s the individuals that just have to step up and be bigger than themselves and wrestle for the team,” Sanderson said.

Bravo-Young will have one of the more challenging matchups of the night against senior Josh Kramer who is ranked at No. 16. The match will go down in front of a crowd that is sure to contain some supporters cheering for the Penn State wrestler.

But, Bravo-Young knows he will be nothing but focused no matter who is watching.

“I’m just excited, my whole family and town is going to be there and I just can’t wait to put on a show for them,” Bravo-Young said.

The sophomore credits his relaxed and focused attitude to the steps he has been taking on and off the mat in improving his growth as a wrestler.

“I am more mentally and physically stronger as well as understanding positioning better,” Bravo-Young said. “I don’t really have social media right now because I’m just trying to stay focused and it’s honestly all business even though I will be in front of so many hometown fans.”

According to Sanderson, in order to maintain constant growth throughout the team and come out victorious against teams like Arizona State, most of his attention must remain on growing the individuals’ abilities. Bravo-Young is a perfect example of that.

“I’m not wrestling for other people anymore, I’m just wrestling for myself and being a better person that I can be,” Bravo-Young said.

Bravo-Young translates this growth beyond the mat and wants his teammates to have the chance to do the same.

“I think if you’re doing the right things in life, individual growth is going to happen naturally and if your a good person then good things are going to happen to you,” Bravo-Young said.

It’s both a physical and mental process that allows athletes to grow in their sports, and the sophomore realizes he has a long way to go.

Still, he feels he has made some major changes so far in his career including eating better, getting more sleep and overall looking at things from a different perspective.

“My mental state is just in a better spot and I think last year that wasn’t the case because it was more of a true freshman thing and Cael has helped me get to this point,” Bravo-Young said.

Sanderson wants the impact he has had on Bravo-Young to spread to other wrestlers and to make it a primary focus in his career to make sure his team knows how much of an affect individual growth can have on more than just winning titles.

“When getting the team better, we have to try and advance each individual,” Sanderson said. “It’s not always about getting ready for the next match because if we just focus on the next dual that will slow down our growth as a team and limit our greatness.”

Sanderson stressed that there are many components to focusing on and working towards enhancing an individual’s growth, but having the power to give Bravo-Young and some of the rest of his out of town wrestlers the opportunity to compete in their hometowns may be one of the more important ones.

“When we have a kid on our team from out of state, we try and get them back to wrestle in front of their home crowd, especially if the kid is starting for us,” Sanderson said. “It’s a great way to get them riled up and sometimes they will even have one of their better performances.”