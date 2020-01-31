Seth Nevills got thrust into the starting lineup unexpectedly when it was announced reigning heavyweight champion Anthony Cassar was our for the year.

Since then, Nevills has been a formidable replacement, going 4-0 as the starter, including picking up his first career ranked win when he shut out then No. 15 Christian Lance of Nebraska to win Penn State's match against the Cornhuskers 20-18.

For his efforts against Nebraska and for clinching the winning the Nittany Lions the match, Nevills has been named the Daily Collegian's Athlete of the Week.

Nevills faces No. 3 Tony Cassiopi of Iowa on Friday when the Nittany Lions travel to Carver-Hawkeye Arena to take on the Hawkeyes.