Bo Nickal locks in against his opponent in front of a sold out crowd at Rec Hall on Sunday, Jan 20, 2019. No.1 Penn State defeated No.7 Nebraska 25-6.

 Jackson Mills

Former Penn State wrestler Bo Nickal and Track and Field's Maddie Nickal, formerly Maddie Holmberg, shared their wedding pictures to instragram with the caption "We Married," on Sunday.

Nickal, a three-time NCAA champion wrestled for Penn State from 2014 to 2018 and was awarded the Dan Hodge trophy in 2019.

He took home last year's U23 World championship, and a US Open championship.

Holmberg was a Big Ten champion during her 2020 season in the pentathlon and currently holds the heptathlon school record at 5,976 points.

