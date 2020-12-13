Former Penn State wrestler Bo Nickal and Track and Field's Maddie Nickal, formerly Maddie Holmberg, shared their wedding pictures to instragram with the caption "We Married," on Sunday.
Nickal, a three-time NCAA champion wrestled for Penn State from 2014 to 2018 and was awarded the Dan Hodge trophy in 2019.
He took home last year's U23 World championship, and a US Open championship.
Holmberg was a Big Ten champion during her 2020 season in the pentathlon and currently holds the heptathlon school record at 5,976 points.
