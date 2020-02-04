This weekend’s slate of Big Ten duals helped some of Penn State’s wrestlers in the national rankings while others saw their national standings slip.

The Nittany Lions took on Iowa and lost 19-17 on Friday before turning around and routing Maryland 45-3 on Sunday.

The two top wrestlers whose rankings improved were Roman Bravo-Young at 133 and Nick Lee at 141 who jumped from third-ranked in the country at their weight classes to second.

Aaron Brooks’ win over Abe Assad propelled him up two spots to No. 7 at 184 while Vincenzo Joseph held steady at No. 1 at 165, Shakur Rasheed stayed at No. 18 and heavyweight Seth Nevills held at No. 15.

The one wrestler who saw their ranking drop was Mark Hall, who entered the Nittany Lions’ match as the top-ranked wrestler at 174 but he fell to Iowa’s No. 2 Michael Kemerer, flip-flopping Hall and Kemerer in the rankings.