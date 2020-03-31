Days after it was announced that the 2020 Olympics would be postponed to July 2021, it was similarly announced the Olympic trials for wrestling would be postponed until 2021 as well.

The trials were originally slated to be this weekend, April 4-5, at the Bryce Jordan Center but in a release from USA Wrestling, Penn State and the United States Olympic Committee, a joint decision was reached to postpone the trials.

According to the release, no new date for the trials has been determined yet nor has the venue, though the release said the hope is to reschedule the event at the BJC.

Previously purchased tickets, be they physical or online, will be reissued to the original ticket holders and refunds will be offered if a ticket holder can't attend the rescheduled event.