While the college wrestling season got cut short in the spring and is up in the air as to when it might start this year, Penn State fans will once again be able to see some of the program's all-time greats compete.

The Nittany Lion Wrestling Club, a Regional Training Center and frequent postgraduate destination for many Penn State wrestlers, is hosting a freestyle event later this month and will feature many familiar faces for the Nittany Lion faithful.

The event is slated for 8 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 19 and sees many of the current NLWC resident athletes pitted against top-level wrestlers from other clubs.

The event will be streamed live exclusively on Rokfin, though fans will not be in attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In addition to ten men's freestyle bouts, the card will also feature two women's freestyle bouts.

The matchups, which are subject to change, are currently listed as:

Bo Nickal (NLWC) v. Alex Dieringer (Cliff Keen Wrestling Club)

Kyle Snyder (NLWC) v. Mike Macchiavello (Wolfpack RTC)

Jason Nolf (NLWC) v. David McFadden (Pennsylvania RTC)

Zain Retherford (NLWC) v. Alec Pantaleo (CKWC)

Thomas Gilman (NLWC) v. Darian Cruz (Lehigh Valley Wrestling Club)

Greg Kerkvliet (NLWC) v. Youssif Hemida (CKWC)

Nick Nevills (NLWC) v. Jordan Wood (LVWC)

Jennifer Page (Titan Mercury Wrestling Club) v. Desiree Zavala (Unattached)

Jane Valencia (NLWC) v. Lauren Louive (Hawkeye Wrestling Club)

NLWC athletes Vincenzo Joseph and Bekzod Abdurakhmonov are also slated to compete but do not have opponents yet and neither do CKWC athletes Domenic Abounader and Malik Amine.